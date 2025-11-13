Where in the UK is the greatest amount of hidden treasure?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Treasure finds in England have hit a record high with 1,540 items recorded in 2024 - yet it is one particular area that holds the crown for the highest number of precious items uncovered.

For keen metal detectorists, the east of England has proven once again to be a treasure trove of Iron Age jewellery, medieval coins and Viking silver.

Last year, there were 388 treasure finds in the region, with the county of Norfolk recording 138 finds.

From July 2023, the definition of treasure was changed to include any metal object or coin that is more than 200 years old and deemed by a coroner to be of outstanding historical, archaeological or cultural significance, regardless of what type of metal they are made from.

Since these changes, two finds have fallen within this new category - a 9th-century penny of Aethelstan II found in February 2024, and a Roman copper alloy lamp in the shape of a sandalled foot found in July 2024.

The penny, which was discovered in Norfolk, is believed to be the first official coin issued by Aethelstan after the Viking warlord was baptised as a Christian.

Another discovery made in Norfolk is a Roman ear scoop, which was used to scoop out earwax.

Dr Helen Geake, Norfolk finds liaison officer, told the BBC: "You're probably looking at it more closely than anybody since the owner who lost it - and it brings you into a weird, otherworldly kind of contact with that owner.

"It's just a lovely object and when I record objects like this I think, 'Gosh, I really do have the best job in the world' - seeing these personal items, looking after them for a bit and giving them a new life."

It is believed that Norfolk has a high number of treasure finds due to the area being historically well-populated and having an active metal-detecting community.

open image in gallery A Roman alloy lamp in the shape of a foot was discovered in Kent in 2024 ( Kent County Council )

London had the fewest finds, with just eight recorded.

Figures released by the British Museum’s portable antiquities scheme show that a further 85 treasure finds were discovered in Wales and nine in Northern Ireland, while Scotland has a separate law for treasure troves.

In 2023, there were 1,343 reported cases of treasure finds, with the east of England once again taking the title for the highest number of finds.

Of these discoveries, 252 were coin cases and another 1,091 were object cases, with 95 per cent found through metal detecting.

After discovering suspected treasure, the person must report it to their local finds liaison officer within 14 days, or face an unlimited fine or up to three months in prison.