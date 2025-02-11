Crooked House rebuild hearing postponed after owners’ High Court appeal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A planning inquiry set up after the owners of the Crooked House were ordered to rebuild the historic pub has been postponed after a High Court appeal.

The enforcement notice requiring the pub to be rebuilt “so as to recreate it as similar as possible to the demolished building” was served on Adam and Carly Taylor and the company secretary of Warwickshire-based ATE Farms Ltd by South Staffordshire Council in February last year.

A hearing before a planning inspector had been due to start considering an appeal against the re-build notice next month.

The council alleges that the demolition of the pub in Himley, near Dudley, two days after it was gutted by fire on August 5 2023, constituted a breach of planning controls.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the council said: “A High Court challenge was lodged by the owners of the Crooked House to challenge the Planning Inspectorate’s refusal to postpone the Planning Enforcement Public Inquiry.

“South Staffordshire Council is extremely disappointed to announce that following the High Court challenge that took place on the 5th February 2025, the Planning Inspectorate has today, 11th February 2025, confirmed that the Planning Enforcement Public Inquiry will be held in abeyance.

“This means that the Crooked House Public Inquiry for the appeal, scheduled for 11th March 2025, will now not go ahead as planned and will likely resume when the criminal investigation into the fire at the Crooked House has been concluded.

“South Staffordshire Council has worked very hard to prepare for the Public Inquiry and to defend the Enforcement Notice issued in February 2024, but has now exhausted all avenues to see this Public Inquiry go ahead as planned in March 2025.”

Staffordshire Police said in July last year that six people arrested in connection with the fire have been released from their bail, but remain under investigation.

Those arrested have not been identified but were said at the time of their arrests to be a 66-year-old man from Dudley, a 51-year-old man from Buckingham, a 33-year-old man from Milton Keynes, two men from Leicestershire aged 23 and 44, and a woman aged 34, also from Leicestershire.