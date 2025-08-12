High pollution warning issued in London as capital braces for 34C heat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A "high" air pollution alert for London has been issued by City Hall for Tuesday as sunny weather and high temperatures are expected to increase levels of toxic air.

Temperatures in the capital are expected to reach 34C, increasing ground-level ozone – a harmful pollutant which surges when heat and sunshine react with existing pollutants in the air.

Experts at Imperial College London advised City Hall to issue the alert, warning that wind directions mean pollution from mainland Europe is also expected to exacerbate ozone levels in the south east.

High ozone levels can cause respiratory problems by irritating and inflaming the lungs, causing coughing, throat irritation, and shortness of breath. It can worsen asthma and other respiratory conditions, and can increase susceptibility to respiratory infections. Ozone can also irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, causing discomfort.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: ”We all know the dangers toxic air poses to Londoners, which is why I am doing everything in my power to tackle it. On Tuesday alongside the current high temperatures, we will also experience high levels of air pollution.

“Pollution and heat can be a dangerous combination, which is why I’m urging Londoners to look after themselves and each other by choosing to walk, cycle or take public transport, avoid unnecessary car journeys, stop their engines idling and refrain from burning wood or garden waste, all of which contribute to high levels of pollution. This is particularly important in order to protect those who are most vulnerable and help us to build a safer and greener London for all.”

In June this year, the Royal College of Physicians warned the UK's continuing air pollution problems represent a "public health crisis", linked to 30,000 deaths a year, affect 99 per cent of the country's population and costs taxpayers up to £50bn a year.

City Hall issues alerts to Londoners, schools and local boroughs when moderate, high or very high air pollution is forecast. High air pollution alerts are displayed at public locations across London, including all bus stop countdown signs, and on the Underground.

The deputy mayor for environment and energy, Mete Coban added: “London’s toxic air is responsible for around 4,000 premature deaths in the capital each year, which is why the Mayor has done everything in his power to tackle it, including launching the world’s largest clean air zone."

The high pollution warning system was introduced by the mayor's office in 2016. These forecasts are created by Imperial College London, and checked against other public forecasts, including airTEXT and the Met Office, to predict when air pollution in the capital increases and poses risks.