Impact of periods leading some university students to miss six weeks of degree

UK university students miss around six weeks of academic study during their degrees because of the impacts of their menstrual cycle, according to research.

Seven in 10 said they feel unable to concentrate on studies or assessments due to period pain, a report from the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) into the “hidden impact” of menstruation in higher education.

Time missed rose to around 11 weeks over the course of a three-year degree for those who have been diagnosed with a menstruation-related illness, such as endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome.

But the survey of students also found that 15% reported having days or weeks during their cycle when they benefit from a mental or physical boost that helps their focus and performance.

The report called for “thoughtful institutional and governmental responses” to an issue affecting half the population, with a recommendation that clearer language is used and explicit references are made to women’s health conditions when considering requests for extensions on assignments or time off.

Awareness should be raised about the impact of menstruation in the same way as it is for the menopause, with policies, guidelines and action plans to reduce stigma, provide training and signpost support for both staff and students, the report added.

Some 950 people in the survey said they had a period in the previous 12 months – the vast majority women, but 1% identifying as transgender men and 1% as non-binary.

The report author said, taking into account the participation of a small number of trans men and the fact some women might not menstruate due to taking contraception, they have used the phrases “people who menstruate” or “students who menstruate”, which they accepted “may appear clumsy, (but) they most accurately reflect the data”.

As part of the same report, 1,571 people, just over half of whom identified as women, were asked about their perceptions of menstrual education and the impact of menstrual cycles and periods.

Just over a fifth (22%) of male students said they had received no lessons about menstrual cycles or periods.

Women were more likely than men to describe the education on these topics as poor, with the report saying the findings suggest school education “may be suitable for those who do not have periods but may need to understand them”, but that education for women “could and should be improved”.

Rose Stephenson, Hepi director of policy and report author, said: “The findings from this report demonstrate the hidden impact of periods and menstrual cycles on students’ higher education studies.

“This is a particularly serious issue for those who have been diagnosed with menstruation-related illnesses who miss, on average, 11 weeks of academic study over a three-year degree course.

“Menstrual health is not a niche concern. It is a structural issue that deserves thoughtful institutional and governmental responses.”

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, president of Universities UK, said: “Historically, menstruation has too often been framed as a source of embarrassment, invisibility, or disadvantage. That should no longer be the case.

“This report sets out a challenge to reflect on how systems, policies and assumptions may obscure the realities of those they serve and to shape a more intelligent, humane and responsive academic culture. That is a challenge well worth taking up.”

The Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education (OIAHE) said: “It is important that providers clearly explain how students can seek support for any personal circumstances affecting them, including menstruation.

“Recently, we have seen that many providers have been taking a more flexible approach to students’ personal circumstances, encouraging self-certification options and focusing on the impact on the student rather than on specific medical diagnoses.

“We hope that this will encourage more students affected by the issues identified in this valuable research to seek appropriate support.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Our new sex and health education guidance makes clear that pupils should learn the facts about the menstrual cycle, as well as the associated physical and emotional changes.

“Universities are expected to support students’ wellbeing, attendance and academic performance, and we encourage them to make free period products easily available across campus.”