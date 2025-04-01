More than half of graduates ‘would have made different decision on studies’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The majority of university graduates would have made a different decision about what or where to study if they had a second chance, a survey has suggested.

The research – in partnership with the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) think tank and Advance HE – asked undergraduates and graduates about their academic experiences.

The study, which involved two separate surveys – one of more than 2,000 undergraduates and the other of more than 2,000 graduates from universities across the UK, found that only a very small proportion (2-3%) of respondents said that they would not want to go to higher education at all.

But among graduate respondents, who were aged between 25-30, more than half (52%) said with hindsight they would have made a different decision about what or where to study.

Around one in six (16%) said that they would have studied a different course at the same institution, 12% said they would have studied a different course at a different institution, and 11% said they would have gone to a different institution to do the same course.

Fewer than one in ten (8%) said they would have done an apprenticeship, 3% said they would have got a job without going to university, and 2% said they would have deferred their place to another year.

The report has called for advice and guidance on careers and post-18 options to be strengthened to help facilitate more fully considered choices.

Undergraduates who have second thoughts during their studies should be more informed about what options are available for them to adjust or change their courses or universities, it added.

Among undergraduate survey respondents, 35% said – with the benefit of hindsight – they would have made a different decision if they had a second chance to start again.

One in ten (10%) said they would have gone to a different institution to do the same course, 6% said they would study a different course at the same institution, and a further 6% said they would study a different course at a different institution.

It found 5% said they would do an apprenticeship, 3% would defer their studies to a later year, 3% would get a job without going to university, and 2% would do something else.

The most common reason given by the graduates for thinking they would have made a different choice was that it would lead to more career options.

Among undergraduates, the most common reason given for wanting to do things differently was they would have been happier or fitted in better.

Co-lead author Nicola Dandridge, Professor of Practice in Higher Education Policy at the University of Bristol, said: “It’s clear from the findings that although both undergraduates and graduates recognise the value of higher education, deciding what and where to study is an incredibly difficult decision.

“This is not about the quality of university courses, but about the choices made by young people at school or college which do not always stand the test of time when they look back at their decisions years later.

“The stakes are very high for students – in terms of their time, the cost, and the generally one-off nature of a degree.

“The results of our research emphasise that many students need more and earlier support in making their choices, which may include taking more time out and possibly exposure to the world of work before they make their decision.”

Of those who considered that with hindsight they would have made a different decision, 59% of the undergraduate respondents and 63% of the graduate respondents said they would have taken the option to change course or institution if that had been available to them.

But many respondents said they were unaware this was possible and 49% of undergraduates and 30% of graduates felt transferring would not have been worth the effort and disruption.

Prof Dandridge added: “Despite many undergraduates and graduates telling us that in hindsight they wished they had made a different decision, many were unaware of the possibility of changing course or institution, and also said that it would have been too disruptive or difficult to make a change.

“Given the lasting consequences of these choices, and the considerable financial implications, students should be aware of the options for transfer that might be available for them so they can make an informed decision about whether or not a change of direction is possible or desirable.

“The system should accommodate and support that greater flexibility.”

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK (UUK), said: “It is encouraging that the overwhelming majority of students and graduates see the importance of a degree to getting on, with only 2-3% thinking higher education was not the right path for them.”

She added: “Research like this highlights the importance of sustained investment in information, advice and guidance so that students can make well-informed choices.

“The creation of Skills England also presents an exciting opportunity to better connect labour market needs with career advice.

“This could help support learners to make decisions that are rewarding for them, and also good for our country and economy.”

Researchers carried out the survey of 2,195 university undergraduate students in the UK in May 2024, and the survey of 2,024 graduates aged between 25-30 was carried out in October 2024.