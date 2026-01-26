Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters have issued a stark warning to visitors of a popular beauty spot, Butser Hill, after three individuals required rescue in challenging weather conditions.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the South Downs National Park site near Petersfield on Saturday, where the group had become disorientated as daylight faded.

The warning comes as the hill, known for its Highland cattle, has recently gained significant traction on social media.

In a stark warning to tourists, a spokesman for the service said: “We’re seeing a growing number of visitors heading to Butser Hill in Hampshire, after the area’s Highland cows went viral on social media.

“Three people were rescued from the hill highlighting the risks of visiting the area at this time of year.

“Crews were called to assist three individuals who had become disoriented in the area, amid bad weather conditions and fading daylight.

“With temperatures dropping and rain setting in, the group quickly found themselves in difficulty. Firefighters from Cosham and Havant worked with colleagues from the South Central Ambulance Service.

“Despite challenging conditions, the individuals were swiftly located using the what3words app to narrow down their location.”

Station manager Steve Jenkins said: “Social media posts often show the Highland cows and panoramic views, but rarely reflect the physical effort or preparation required to reach them.

“The terrain can be challenging, especially during winter when poor weather conditions are more frequent and the daylight hours are limited.

“The area is covered in thick gorse, and the wet weather has made the ground very slippery.

“Without proper preparation, visitors are at risk of slips, falls and hypothermia. We’re glad no-one was harmed during this incident, but it highlights the risks of visiting an exposed downland environment where conditions can change rapidly.”

Mr Jenkins advised visitors to the countryside to check weather conditions, plan a route before heading out and wear appropriate clothing including sturdy footwear.

Other recommendations include carrying food, water and a fully-charged phone and to use location apps such as what3words which can help pinpoint a location in case someone is lost.