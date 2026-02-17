Rescuers find dog after night on cold Highlands mountainside

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dog which fell through a snowy ledge and became lost has been rescued after spending a cold night on Highlands mountainside.

Aggie was part of a group of dogs and walkers which got into difficulty on Fionn Bheinn near Achnasheen on Sunday.

The group had fallen through a cornice – an overhanging ledge of snow near the summit of the 933-metre munro.

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue team said the hillwalkers and most of the dogs were able to return downhill – but despite a search Aggie was still missing.

Three members of the mountain rescue team volunteered to return on Monday to continue the search.

A local deer stalker helped them up the hill and they were able to locate Aggie, who was “a little cold”.

The mountain rescue team said in a social media post: “Monday morning three team members gave up their free time and turned out not as mountain rescuers but as pet owners to help the dogs owners search for the missing pup.

“The local deer stalker was able to transport the hill party up high onto the hill and after searching for a while happily they located the pup not to far from where it was last seen, she was alive and well if a little cold.”