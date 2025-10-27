‘Human swan’ to give evidence at inquiry into fatal mid-air paramotor crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A conservationist dubbed the “human swan” is expected to give evidence in person at a fatal accident inquiry into a fatal mid-air paramotor collision she was involved in, a hearing has been told.

Dan Burton, 54, died after his paramotor was involved in a collision with one flown by his colleague, Sacha Dench, known as the “human swan”, in the Highlands in September 2021.

Ms Dench, who survived but suffered serious injuries, was attempting a 3,000-mile, round Britain by paramotor challenge to highlight climate change ahead of the Cop26 conference when the incident happened near Loch Na Gainmhich in Sutherland.

At a preliminary hearing for the Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) on Monday, fiscal depute Jemma Eadie said that she intends to call Ms Dench to give evidence.

The hearing was told that she would be able to attend in person, after questions were previously raised about her mobility.

Simon Richards, representing Ms Dench, said: “My client’s health is much better at this time and she is willing to attend.”

Ms Eadie said another witness she will call will be Amber Eames, who was involved in a previous project featuring Ms Dench.

She said that the evidence from Ms Eames will be restricted to protocols for pilots who are filming whilst flying; the extent of ground support available to pilots; and communications and tracking systems in place between ground support staff and pilots with reference protocols in place in the event of an emergency.

Ms Eames will also be asked about a Facebook live video from “minutes” before the crash, the hearing was told.

Ms Eadie said: “There is also the question of a Facebook live video that has been recovered on the date. It is also my intention to ask her briefly about that.”

She added: “It is not distressing content.”

Sheriff Neil Wilson asked whether it was footage from immediately before the crash or earlier on in the flight on the same day.

Ms Eadie said: “It is difficult to be sure with any certainty how many minutes apart but I think it is a question of minutes rather than hours”.

The hearing, taking place virtually from Tain Sheriff Court, was not told who features in the livestream.

Ms Dench, an Australian, is known as the “human swan” for her adventures using a paramotor to follow swans migrating from Russia across Europe to the UK.

Mr Burton was from Devon.

The FAI heard some evidence during hearings in May and further evidential hearings will take place on January 13, 15 and 16.