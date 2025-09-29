Sheriff expresses ‘concerns’ over ground support for fatal paramotor crash trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A sheriff says he has “concerns” around the extent of ground support on a trip where a mid-air paramotor crash took place, leading to the death of a camera operator.

At a preliminary hearing for a fatal accident inquiry (FAI), sheriff Neil Wilson said he wants to hear further evidence on the issue.

Dan Burton, 54, died after his paramotor was involved in a collision with one flown by his colleague, climate activist Sacha Dench, known as the “human swan”, in the Highlands in September 2021.

Ms Dench, who was seriously injured in the incident, was attempting a 3,000-mile, round Britain by paramotor challenge to highlight climate change ahead of the Cop26 conference.

An online preliminary hearing for the FAI took place on Monday, with fiscal depute Jemma Eadie saying she wanted to lead evidence from Amber Eames, who had been involved in a previous project featuring Ms Dench.

The fiscal depute said Ms Eames had opinions “on the fact that pilots were holding camera equipment whilst in the air” during the drip in which the fatal crash happened.

Stressing that his remarks were based on what had been heard so far, Sheriff Wilson said: “I have concerns thus far regarding the extent of ground support for this trip that Sacha Dench and Dan Burton were engaged on.”

He said he would like to hear from Ms Eames on the systems of ground support used in Ms Dench’s expeditions, but said the inquiry would not be interested in any reported incidents relating to other trips.

The evidence from Ms Eames was opposed by lawyers representing Ms Dench and Conservation Without Borders, the charity she founded.

Victoria Anderson, representing the charity, said Ms Eames’ evidence had appeared “at the 11th hour”.

The expedition which Ms Eames was involved with was “entirely different” to the one being considered by the FAI, she argued.

Ms Anderson also disputed the extent of Ms Eames’ involvement with the previous expedition, saying her claims of being in charge of the ground crew were not “factually correct”.

Simon Richards, representing Ms Dench, said Ms Eames was only in charge of a “small part” of the previous expedition and was attempting to “over inflate” her importance.

Sheriff Wilson said this would be a matter for the court to decide.

Mr Richards said Ms Eames was attempting to start litigation against his client and Ms Dench’s career was “largely based on social media and press”.

Evidence from Ms Eames could affect Ms Dench’s career as a “celebrity conservationist” if it strayed from the September 2021 incident, he said.

This prompted the sheriff to say that the hearing was “rather more important than Sacha Dench’s social media profile”.

Sheriff Wilson said the FAI may hear from both Ms Eames and another witness, who had organised the earlier expedition.

A further preliminary hearing for the FAI is due to take place on October 28 and the full hearing is expected to begin in January.