Highways worker killed in Storm Eunice when tree crushed his van, inquest hears

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A highways worker was killed when an 18-tonne tree fell and crushed his van during Storm Eunice, an inquest has heard.

Jack Bristow, 23, from Oxfordshire, was carrying out essential maintenance work when winds of around 70mph caused the tree to crush the van “beyond recognition” while he was in the passenger seat.

Mr Bristow’s mother, Teresa White, told the inquest her son was a “happy dad who loved life”.

Storm Eunice is considered to be the worst storm in Britain for more than 30 years, with the fastest ever winds recorded at 122 miles per hour in The Needles, Isle of Wight.

Mr Bristow – a father to young son Harvey – was travelling through the town of Alton, Hampshire on 18 February after collecting traffic management equipment that would have posed a risk to public safety if left out during the storm, the inquest heard.

Father of one Jack Bristow was among the four victims killed in Storm Eunice (Facebook)

He was travelling back to a depot in Surrey in the morning with a colleague, Callum Smith, when the incident took place.

In a statement read to the court, Mr Smith, who was driving the van, said he “never saw the tree start to fall” and both men were then trapped inside the van.

Mr Smith said: “Everything went black. I was throwing things at Jack to try to get him to react but I got no response.”

Mr Smith, who is in his 20s, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries but survived.

Eyewitness Michael Brown, who was driving behind the van, told the hearing: “It all happened so quickly.

“The tree fell instantly and with precision. The van stopped as though it had hit a solid wall.

“[After the tree had fallen] it was like a jungle and we couldn’t get to the van.”

Speaking after the incident, another eyewitness, Oliver Le Besque, who tried to help free Mr Bristow and Mr Smith, said it was a “scene of devastation”.

Storm Eunice caused widespread damage across the UK (PA)

A police officer at the scene said the van had been “crushed beyond recognition” and a Mr Bristow had suffered “catastrophic head injuries”.

In a statement, Mr Bristow’s family said: “We write this with broken hearts. The loss of a son is something you could ever be prepared for.

“Jack was a much loved son, grandson, boyfriend and father. Everyone knew Jack and everyone loved Jack, how could you not. He was a joker, loved to have a laugh and a good time.

“He lived life to the full, and had done and been through so much in his young 23 years.

“We are absolutely devastated and there are not enough words to describe our pain. But he lives on through his son Harvey. Rest in Peace Jack, we love you more than you will ever know.”

Area coroner for Hampshire Jason Pegg said: “Some might describe this as being an act of God. It was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He would have passed away immediately. Combined with heavy rain the day before, storm force winds were blowing across southern England which caused the tree to fall.”

“You all have my sincere condolences,” Mr Pegg added to the family.