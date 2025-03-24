Families say they have been told Loughgall legacy inquest will be restored

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The sister of an IRA man shot by the SAS at Loughgall in 1987 said families of those killed in the attack have received “reassurance” from Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn that a legacy inquest will proceed.

Members of the Loughgall Truth and Justice Campaign met with Mr Benn on Monday.

Nine men were shot by the SAS in the Co Armagh village in 1987 as an IRA unit carried out an attack on a police station.

Eight had been among the IRA unit while civilian Anthony Hughes, who was travelling through the village in a car, was also shot dead.

An inquest into the nine deaths was unable to be completed before a cut-off date imposed in the Legacy Act, introduced by the previous UK government.

However, Labour has said it will repeal elements of the Act, including restoring inquests which had been halted.

The campaign group said Mr Benn told them this included the Loughgall inquest.

Mairead Kelly, sister of Patrick Kelly, said: “After today’s meeting, we have reassurance that efforts are ongoing to bring back the inquest that was rightfully directed 10 years ago.

“We have placed our trust in the Secretary of State at this time to fulfil that commitment.”

Darragh Mackin, solicitor for the families, said: “From the outset, our clients have stood steadfast in their opposition to the Legacy Act.

“Eventually, after the various strands of litigation, there is light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

“The families have today been informed that the Loughgall case will return as part of his commitment to the reviving of those legacy inquests which were prematurely halted.

“This is a small step in the right direction towards the restoration of the rule of law.”

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Office said: “The Secretary of State met with Ms Kelly and other relatives today.

“The Government remains committed to engaging widely with all interested parties to help determine an appropriate way forward to addressing legacy issues.”