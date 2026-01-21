MPs to debate removal of immunity provision from Legacy Act

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs are to debate the removal of the immunity provision from the previous government’s legislation to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn will seek support later on Wednesday in the House of Commons for a Remedial Order to remove some elements of the Legacy Act.

Labour has introduced its Troubles Bill to replace the Act and end the immunity scheme in that legislation, which was ruled unlawful in the courts and has never been commenced.

The scheme would have allowed perpetrators of Troubles-related crimes to be given immunity from prosecution in exchange for co-operation with a truth recovery body.

The Government’s Remedial Order also seeks to remove the bar on new civil claims over Troubles cases.

Mr Benn said: “Today, I am asking the House to endorse a Remedial Order to remove indefensible and legally defective provisions contained in the previous government’s Legacy Act.

“This Remedial Order is essential to rebuild the trust of communities across Northern Ireland who are opposed to the idea that the terrorists who murdered their loved ones could be granted immunity from prosecution if they came forward to the commission.

“It also restores the historic right of citizens of this country to seek redress through the courts.”

But concerns have been raised by some armed forces and veterans communities that the Troubles Bill will leave those who served in Northern Ireland open to vexatious litigation.

The Government has said it will introduce new protections for veterans, including protection from repeated investigations, a right to give evidence remotely, protections for health in old age, a right to seek anonymity and a protection from cold calling.