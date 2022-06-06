Hillary Clinton pays visit to South Shields fish and chip shop

Diners at a fish and chip shop in South Sheilds were stunned to discover they were eating alongside Hillary Clinton.

The former US secretary of state and first lady visited Colmans fish and chip shop after delivering the annual South Shields Lecture with ex-local MP David Miliband on Friday.

Ms Clinton, who ran unsuccessfully against Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race, stayed at the chippy for around two hours.

Richard Colman Ord, 29, the owner of the chippy, said it was “surreal” to welcome the renowned politician to his 100-year-old seafront family-run shop.

He said he knew that she would be coming to eat at the business, in South Shields, Tyne and Wear, but added it “wasn’t every that Hillary Clinton pops into your restaurant”.

Paul Skerritt, a professional Jazz singer, meets Ms Clinton at chippy (@paulskerrittmusic / SWNS)

He said Ms Clinton, flanked by several secret service agents, tucked into traditional £12.95 fish and chip, and later posed with staff and guests.

Mr Colman Ord said: “She had a great time. She was so engaging with all the guests and so accommodating with the staff.

“She had a local crab salad to start and then had our classic fish and chips, and she loved the tartar sauce so much she had seconds.”

He added: “We didn't charge them for the meal, as it's something we do every year with David Miliband, but our crab on toast is £12.95 and our classic cod and chip is £12.95 too."

Mr Colman Ord said that Ms Clinton had arrived at his fish and chip restaurant, which frequently welcomes guests from the annual South Shields Lecture, at around 8 pm.

Paul Skerritt meets David Miliband, the former MP for South Shields (@paulskerrittmusic / SWNS)

He said: “I did know she was coming. David Miliband is our ex-MP for South Shields. Every year we work with him as he puts on the annual lecture.

“Hillary Clinton very kindly agreed to do it and came to South Shields, which was incredible as she’s one of the biggest names we’ve had.

Mr Colman Ord, who works at the fish and chip restaurant with his father, Richard Colman Snr, said it was remarkable to have Ms Clinton at the restaurant.

He said: “She really spent a lot of time with all of our guests. She ended up staying for a couple of hours. She was really great.”

Paul Skerritt, a professional Jazz singer, who entertained guests at the restaurant, said Ms Clinton was surrounded by secret service agents when she arrived for the late night meal.

He said: “She arrived around 8:15 and left around 10:15.

“She had a secret service detail and there were police there as well, but it was very relaxed.

"She was lovely and very complimentary about the music and food.

“She also took the traditional Colmans photo with Richard Snr and Junior who run the fish and chip restaurant.”