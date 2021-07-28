A Liverpool FC fan who suffered life-changing injuries in the Hillsborough disaster has died, 32 years on.

Andrew Devine, 55, was badly hurt in the tragedy at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15 1989.

He spent the rest of his life in a wheelchair and needing constant professional care.

“It is with great sadness and a sense of immense loss that we can confirm that Andrew Devine passed away yesterday at the premature age of 55,” his family said in a statement released on Wednesday night through Liverpool FC.

“Our collective devastation is overwhelming but so too is the realisation that we were blessed to have had Andrew with us for 32 years since the Hillsborough tragedy.”

“We welcome the conclusion of the coroner, Mr Andre Rebello, made today at Liverpool Coroner’s Court, that Andrew was unlawfully killed, making him the 97th fatality of the tragic events that occurred on April 15, 1989.”

In the intervening years, Andrew has been a much loved son, brother and uncle. He has been supported by his family and a team of dedicated carers, all of whom devoted themselves to him.

As ever, our thoughts are with all of those affected by Hillsborough.

We would ask that our privacy is respected at this sad time.

He was a well-known icon among fans.

When Liverpool won the Champions League, In 2019, Liverpool star James Milner paused the team’s open top bus parade outside Devine’s house so that he could show him the trophy.

