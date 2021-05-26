The trial of retired police officers and a solicitor accused of amending statements to cover up failures during the Hillsborough disaster has collapsed.

Former chief superintendent Donald Denton, retired detective chief inspector Alan Foster, and Peter Metcalf, who was a solicitor for South Yorkshire Police at the time, applied to have the case against them dismissed after a month of evidence in a trial that had been awaited for decades by the victims’ families.

It comes after David Duckenfield, the commander of the police operation on 15 April 1989, was found not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter of the 96 victims in 2019.

Their families have long campaigned for justice over not only the failures that contributed to the disaster and actions on the day, but an alleged cover-up during initial inquests and a public inquiry.

The trial of Mr Denton, Mr Foster and Mr Metcalf at a Nightingale court at the Lowry theatre in Salford heard that police statements were changed to remove criticism of South Yorkshire Police.

But an expert witness, Sir Robert Francis QC, told the jury there was no legal duty of candour for police at a public inquiry.

Mr Justice William Davis ruled that amending the statements of police officers who were on duty at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest was not captured by the offence of perverting the course of justice.

He concluded there was no case fit for consideration by the jury based on any of the six counts on the indictment, because the amended statements were intended for a public inquiry into safety at sports grounds led by Lord Justice Taylor.

In the ruling, Justice Davis said: “I repeat my observation about the anxiety and distress being felt by the families of those affected by the Hillsborough disaster.

”These proceedings have been very drawn-out following a lengthy trial process involving the match commander.

“I know the strength of feeling there was after his acquittal. I am aware that these proceedings also have been observed with interest.

”However, whatever the anxiety and distress, I have to determine whether there is evidence to support the particular criminal offence with which these defendants have been charged. In concluding that there is not, that is all I do.”