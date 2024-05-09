Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Hina Bokhari has been named as the new Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the London Assembly making history as the first ethnic minority woman to assume this role.

The politician, who represents residents in Merton, south London, takes over this role from Caroline Pidgeon who led the Liberal Democrats in the London Assembly for 14 years.

Councillor Bokhari said she was “privileged” to take up the post, and expressed hope that others see “that barriers are being broken and politics is becoming more representative of the society we live in.”

“It is a privilege to lead the Liberal Democrat Group on the London Assembly and to be the first ethnic minority woman to lead a group on the Assembly,” Hina Bokhari AM said.

“I passionately believe that at its heart, London is a liberal city with liberal values and one that thrives on its great diversity.

“It is with these values I intend to hold the Mayor of London to account on the promises he made during the election to ensure that London continues to thrive as a welcoming global city that is safe and accessible and that the challenges currently facing many Londoners are addressed.”

Councillor Bokhari added: “To all the women of all backgrounds across London, I hope I can offer some hope that barriers are being broken and politics is becoming more representative of the society we live in.”

On the Assembly she has previously led for the Liberal Democrats on the economy, environment and fire safety. ( Andrew King )

Assembly Member Bokhari was one of the first Muslim women elected to the Assembly in 2021. She was elected as a councillor in 2018 , becoming the first Muslim woman elected in the Merton borough.

Speaking to The Independent in 2021, she said Muslim women must be “stronger than the average white man” in order to get elected to political roles.

The mum-of-two frequently sees clear differences between how she’s treated by some members of the public and people within her field in comparison to white, male colleagues.

“You have to possess the resilience of a hundred tigers,” she laughed.

“Women generally find it tough in terms of these types of roles but add the colour, the brown face, the faith, and it’s harder.”

On the assembly she has previously led for the Liberal Democrats on the economy, environment and fire safety.

The London Assembly is a 25-member body elected at the same time as the Mayor of London to scrutinise the activities and spending of the Mayor, to carry out investigations and make representations on Londoners’ behalf.

Councillor Bokhari has previously criticised Sadiq Khan for his Silvertown Tunnel project which has drawn disapproval from Londoners as it looks set to increase London’s transport Carbon emissions, despite the benefits it’s hoped to bring to road congestion.