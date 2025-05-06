Collection of rare photos of wartime film-making released for VE Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 150 rare photographs showing behind-the-scenes wartime film-making have been released to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The images, released by Historic England, also highlight the pioneering role of women in wartime photography.

The collection was put together by Dorothy “Knicky” Chapman, one of the first women trained in military photography during the Second World War.

Ms Chapman was part of the first intake of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) at the No 2 School of Photography in Blackpool.

She was later posted to the famous Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, the central hub for military film-making, known as RAF Iver Heath.

Film and photography units for the RAF were based at Pinewood and produced films that shaped public perception, as well as time-critical newsreels and coverage of major events including the D-Day Landings.

Ms Chapman worked in the stills department and the collection features images from a number of the RAF’s film sets and productions.

She assisted in the production of military films including The Big Pack and Operational Height, which provided a rare insight into the RAF’s operations.

She also collaborated with future industry figures, including a young Richard Attenborough.

The image collection also sheds light on how the training of WAAF photographers aided the war effort, with recruits schooled in the use of air photography to help support the RAF’s use of photographic reconnaissance.

The images show women learning how to process films in mobile darkrooms, plotting aerial photographs, and simulating work under active service conditions.

As well as the training and the work of the WAAF, the collection also captures the social side of wartime life, including sports, theatre productions and events with RAF officers.

Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson said: “As we mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, this remarkable collection commemorates the unsung heroes of the Second World War and sheds light on the history of wartime film-making.

“The photographs provide rare insight into a lesser-known aspect of our wartime heritage, from the crucial role of Pinewood Studios as the centre of military film-making to the pioneering women of the WAAF.

“By sharing this collection, we hope to honour the contributions of these women photographers and film-makers to the war effort, preserving their stories as an important part of our national heritage.”

Heritage Minister Baroness Twycross said: “This remarkable collection reveals the vital role Pinewood Studios played during the war and shines a light on the hidden contribution of women like Knicky Chapman, who broke barriers in military photography.

“As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, this collection honours their contribution to our national story. Their legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”

Ms Chapman continued with photography after the war, but little is known about the lives of other women who served in the Royal Air Force Film Production Unit.

Historic England is inviting the public to share stories about women in the unit by emailing communications@historicengland.org.uk before Sunday May 25.