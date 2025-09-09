Two die after freak glass accident at football club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men have died and a third was injured in a tragic incident involving glass panels at Hitchin Town Football Club on Saturday.

Hertfordshire Police confirmed officers were called to the scene at around 2pm after the men were injured while unloading a lorry.

The force has launched an investigation.

In a statement, Hertfordshire Police said: “Police attended an incident in the Hitchin Town Football Club car park at approximately 2pm on Saturday September 6 following reports that two men were seriously injured.

“The men, who were unloading glass panels from a lorry parked in the overflow car park, were injured in the process.

“Two men sadly died at the scene.

“Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

“A third man sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

“The incident is currently under investigation and inquiries continue.”

Hitchin Town FC play in Division One Central of the Southern League.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle, a critical care paramedic car and a community first responder were sent to the scene after a call just before 2pm on Saturday.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, two adult men had died at the scene,” the spokesman said.

Hitchin Town FC said in a statement that there was a “tragic accident on land adjacent to the football ground” on Saturday that resulted in the deaths of two people.

“At this stage we know very little about the actual details of the accident and the police have taken control of the incident and their inquiries are ongoing,” the club said.

“We would like to send our deepest sympathy and sincere condolences to their families at this very sad and difficult time.”