Duke of Sussex features in film calling for investment to end Aids

The Duke of Sussex will voice fears that “drastic cuts” could reverse progress against HIV and Aids in a new short film to premier at the United Nations General Assembly.

Funding cuts are affecting countries with high HIV rates – including Eswatini, Mozambique and South Africa – by creating shortages of community health workers and data collectors, Unaids said.

The United Nations (UN) HIV and Aids programme warned that by 2029, six million people could become newly infected with HIV and four million could die from Aids-related illnesses, if funding is not fully restored.

The film, produced by Hollywood’s Oscar-nominated Ron Nyswaner, will premiere at the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday and show “world leaders the devastating impact of recent funding cuts” and urge “them to recommit to ending Aids by 2030”, Unaids said.

American basketball player Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron and South African actress Thuso Mbedu, also appear in the short.

Harry, 41, tells the camera that the HIV and Aids crisis was “ignored because of stigma, shame and misinformation” but since then “millions of lives have been saved”.

He added: “Without urgent action, we will slip backwards. We are already seeing drastic cuts to HIV prevention and treatment programmes.”

In a statement published by Unaids, the Duke said: “Right now, babies are being born with HIV due to interruptions in antiretroviral treatment for their mothers.

“Without urgent action to reverse these crippling funding cuts, six million more people will become infected with HIV while four million will die from Aids-related causes within the next four years.

“It is not just the at-risk communities that will be affected. We’ve proven that sustained investment saves lives and builds stronger communities.

“Abandoning this life-saving work now would be a devastating betrayal of progress for the millions who depend on these essential services.”

The Duke has long campaigned to support people living with HIV and Aids, particularly in Botswana and Lesotho through his charity Sentebale which he stepped down from as patron in March.

He co-founded the charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in honour of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 2006.

Harry stepped down as patron in support of trustees who resigned in opposition to board chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka, who previously levelled accusations of bullying and harassment against the royal.

The film’s producer Mr Nyswaner is known for writing the film Philadelphia in which Tom Hanks plays a lawyer who faces discrimination for his sexuality and Aids diagnosis.

Mr Nyswaner said in a statement: “The global HIV response has saved millions of lives for over two decades, bringing countries together in international solidarity to end the Aids crisis.

“We hope the film captures that success while serving as a call to action for continued funding for this essential work.”

Medical advances including the roll-out of HIV treatment has boosted life expectancy in sub-Saharan Africa from 56.5 years in 2010 to 62.3 years in 2024, Unaids said.

HIV infections have fallen by 40% and Aids-related deaths have decreased by 56% since 2010, it added.