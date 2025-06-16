Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Search for person overboard from ferry suspended

The alarm was raised on Sunday afternoon.

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 16 June 2025 11:42 BST
The ferry was crossing the Firth of Clyde between Dunoon, in the background, and Gourock (Kay Ringwood/Alamy/PA)
The ferry was crossing the Firth of Clyde between Dunoon, in the background, and Gourock (Kay Ringwood/Alamy/PA)

The search for a person who fell overboard from a ferry in the Firth of Clyde has been suspended, the coastguard said.

A major search was launched after the alarm was raised on Sunday afternoon, with the HM Coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboats and nearby vessels among those involved.

It is understood the person fell from a Western Ferries vessel which operates between Gourock in Inverclyde and Dunoon in Argyll and Bute.

HM Coastguard said on Monday that nothing had been found and the search has been suspended.

The coastguard said: “HM Coastguard responded to reports of a person overboard between the Hunter’s Quay and Gourock area in Scotland on Sunday June 15.

“An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was tasked to conduct a search, alongside coastguard rescue teams from Largs, Kames, Helensburgh, Greenock and Dunoon, in addition to RNLI lifeboats from Helensburgh and Largs.

“Nearby vessels were also called to assist. Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service are also in attendance. The search has been suspended.”

Western Ferries services were suspended for a time on Sunday while emergency services dealt with the incident.

