Residents living next to Britain’s new £85m women’s ‘superjail’ say their lives are being ruined - by inmates shouting and swearing.

Locals beside HMP & YOI Stirling say they get abused when they walk their dogs - and can hear female lags threatening to kill each other.

HMP & YOI Stirling was finished in May this year, replacing the now-defunct HMP Cornton & Vale in Scotland.

But the new facility is right next to a housing estate cul-de-sac - and locals say it is causing major issues.

The women’s prison is situated between Bridge of Allan and Cornton and is designed in a campus style with no bars on any doors and windows.

It is intended to give inmates a calmer environment with more access to nature.

But despite housing just 100 inmates, residents of Forth Park and Vale Grove who border the prison say they have serious noise issues.

One, Morris Anderson, 67, said that the noise has been “non-stop.”

He said: “I can’t even sit out in the back garden without hearing them cursing and swearing or saying ‘I’m going to kill you’ to each other.

“The other day, a woman was whistling and howling for over two hours.

‘’It goes on all the time - it just doesn’t stop.

“Other residents have young families – their weans can’t even play out in the back garden now for all the swearing.

“I took my dog out for a walk, and they were shouting at me.

“I looked to my right and could actually see the woman looking at me. She shouted ‘all right big yin, what you up to?”

‘’This was around eight o’clock too. I have to take my dog along a different path now.”

Morris also claims that residents were misled as to how much of an impact the prison would have on their area.

He said: “We got sent a leaflet that showed us the plans – it wasn’t that monstrosity there.

‘’It never showed you how close it would be to the fence.

Forth Park and Vale Grove next to HMP Stirling, in Bridge of Allan. (Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS)

“I can hardly believe that they could house prisoners so close to homes, with windows open all day and night and people screaming at each other.”

Another local fumed: “There’s always been a prison nearby, but it’s gotten a lot worse.

‘’The construction caused problems with houses, and the prisoners are uncontrollable. It’s driving all of us crazy.’’

Another local said: ‘’I can hear them screaming and shouting, swearing and carrying on. It’s horrible.’’

One mum added: “I’ve got two little kids and they should not be hearing all the foul language and aggression.’’

Bridge of Allan-based MSP Alexander Stewart has written to Justice Secretary Angela Constance to demand answers.

He wrote that locals are “being hounded by screaming, shouting, swearing and banging coming from the prison at all times of the day and night without exception.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “HMP & YOI Stirling has delivered a significant step change in the way in which we support women in our care, many of whom are vulnerable and have experience of trauma and adversity.

“Our relationship with the surrounding community is crucial to this and we have met with neighbours to listen to their concerns about noise from the establishments.

“We are looking at a number of infrastructure and operational measures, with an aim to reduce noise levels.”