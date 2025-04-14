Man arrested on suspicion of murdering convicted killer John Mansfield in prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A serving prisoner has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a convicted killer at a high-security prison.

John Mansfield, who was jailed for life in 2007 for the murder of his 63-year-old neighbour, Ann Alfanso, was found dead at HMP Whitemoor near March, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday.

Mansfield, who was 45 at the time of his sentencing, was 63 when he died.

A 44-year-old man, a serving prisoner, has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Mansfield at the jail.

Ms Alfanso, who suffered from reduced mobility, was found dead at her home in Whalley Range, Manchester, by her carer in August 2006. She had been stabbed around 20 times in the head and neck.

Mansfield was sentenced in 2007 at Manchester Crown Court to life in prison with a minimum term of 30 years for her murder.

In 2014, he was handed a second life term after stabbing another prisoner with a broken plate at HMP Full Sutton, near York.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said officers were called at about 4.10pm on Sunday “following the discovery of the body of a man in his 60s at HMP Whitemoor near March”.

They continued: “A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. An investigation is ongoing.”

The force confirmed the arrested man is a serving prisoner.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “Police are investigating the death of prisoner John Mansfield at HMP Whitemoor on Sunday April 13.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The Prison and Probation Ombudsman will also investigate, as is procedure.

The death comes after the Ministry of Justice said it will carry out a review following reports that Manchester bomb plotter Hashem Abedi attacked three prison officers at HMP Frankland in County Durham.

The officers suffered life-threatening injuries after they were attacked with hot oil and home-made weapons, according to the trade union covering prison staff.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said prison “governors and the Ministry of Justice have lost control”.

“It’s time they got a grip,” he said.