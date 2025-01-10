Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millions of people have yet to file their self-assessment tax return with the HMRC as the deadline fast approaches. The tax authority has warned those who fail to do so could face major financial penalties.

Around 5.4 million people still need to complete the online assessment, including many thrifty entrepreneurs who use platforms like Vinted, eBay, and Etsy. From January last year, the rules changed to ensure people making money online are paying the correct amount of tax.

Online marketplace platforms like these are now required to collect information about UK sellers to share with the HMRC. They will only do this for sellers who sell 30 items or more a year or have total earnings over £1,700.

Around 5.4 million people still need to complete the online assessment before the deadline ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

However, whether you will need to fill out an assessment depends on how much money is made. There is a £1,000 tax-free limit, so most earning under this on the platforms won’t have to pay.

There are several other groups of people who need to file a self-assessment tax return. The HMRC says you may need to file one if you:

Are self-employed and have earned gross income over £1,000

Earned below £1,000 but wish to pay Class 2 National Insurance Contributions voluntarily to protect your entitlement to State Pension and certain benefits

Are a new partner in a business partnership

Have received any untaxed income over £2,500

Receive Child Benefit payments and need to pay the High Income Child Benefit Charge because you or your partner earned more than £50,000

For those who are unsure, the HMRC has a handy tool to check if you need to file an assessment.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “We know completing your tax return isn’t the most exciting item on your New Year to-do list, but it’s important to file and pay on time to avoid penalties or being charged interest.

“The quickest and easiest way to complete your tax return and pay any tax owed is to use HMRC’s online services – go to GOV.UK and search ‘self assessment’ to get started now.”

What are the penalties for late tax returns?

According to the HMRC, the penalties are: