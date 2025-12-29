Edinburgh ready to enjoy Hogmanay after ‘disappointment’ of last year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay events are set to go ahead as planned after being cancelled last year due to a storm.

The four-day festival begins on Monday with a torchlight procession including vikings, drummers and pipers, and will continue throughout the run-up to the New Year, including a massive street party.

About 2.5 million visitors have already been welcomed to the city for the winter festivals, which began in November, according to organisers Unique Assembly events, and Edinburgh Airport expects more than 60,000 travellers to fly into the capital in the two days leading up to Hogmanay.

Rock band Wet Leg is headlining the Concert in the Gardens in West Princes Street Garden on December 31, followed by fireworks at midnight.

On New Year’s Day, the city centre, as well as Leith and Portobello, will host a First Footin’ programme of events, including Garbage singer Shirley Manson, and former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Penny Dougherty, director of Unique Assembly events, said the torchlight procession “signals the start of New Year celebrations around the world”, and that broadcaster CNN would be broadcasting live from the capital’s celebrations for the full four days.

She said: “The weather this evening is due to be cold, crisp, clear and calm – perfect.

“That said, it is Scotland. It’s winter. It’s cold. The majority of our events are outdoors. We ask everyone to dress appropriately, dress up warm.”

Ms Dougherty added: “There are hundreds of people who are working tirelessly to make sure the city looks and feels its best after last year’s disappointment.

“Everyone is welcome in Edinburgh and remember, no Scotland, no party.”

City of Edinburgh Council leader, Jane Meagher, said that ensuring many events were free to attend helped to make it accessible to residents and to be “integrated” into the city.

Ms Meagher said: “It remains the place to ring in the bells and this year is no exception. We’re immensely proud that so many people choose to share their new year with us and enjoy everything that this city has to offer.

“Is it iconic or is it classic? To me, it’s both.”

She added: “We have four full days of events, with many of the festivities free to attend, and that is so important because this is a kind of celebration that we don’t want to see imposed on the city, but integrated and very much a part of the life of the city.

“And that’s why we want everybody, residents and visitors alike, to feel fully involved in our Hogmanay event.”

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, of Police Scotland, said: “Our role is to support the event organiser to deliver a safe and secure event and we’re very proud to be doing that. In truth, we can’t do it alone.”

He asked those attending to “think about your own safety, to plan your journey, to think about how you get in and out of the event, and to act on any suspicions you might have, if you see someone that’s vulnerable, if you see someone acting suspiciously”, to alert police or stewards.

Mr Robertson added: “We wish everyone a safe and enjoyable New Year when it comes.”