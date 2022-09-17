Mother and son, 10, found dead in flat after ‘concerns for welfare’
Police called to concerns for welfare at Leeds flat
A woman and a child, believed to be mother and son, have been found dead inside a flat.
The discovery of the woman, believed to be 30, and her 10-year-old child was made after police were called to an address in Cross Ingram Road, Holbeck, Leeds, on Thursday.
West Yorkshire Police said officers were called at about 9pm to the flat.
The force said an alert was made by someone who raised concerns about the welfare of the occupants, and a woman and a child were found dead inside the flat.
A police spokesman said: “While inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of their deaths, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
“Formal identification has yet to be completed.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.