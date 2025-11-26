Dozens of firefighters tackle underground fire in central London
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are at the scene in Holborn
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze in an underground tunnel in central London.
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are at the scene on Theobalds Road, by the junction of Southampton Row in Holborn.
At this stage, the cause of the fire remains unknown, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
Station commander Paul Morgan said: "Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were initially mobilised to the scene, where crews discovered a fire involving high-voltage electrical cables below street level.
"Due to the challenging and hazardous nature of the incident, an additional four fire engines were requested to attend, taking the total to ten appliances. This is expected to be a prolonged operation given the complexity of tackling a fire within an underground electrical tunnel.
"Firefighters are working closely with partner agencies to safely bring the incident under control while minimising disruption.
"The incident is causing significant disruption in central London, with multiple road closures and a safety cordon currently in place. Several bus routes have been diverted, and the public are advised to avoid the area where possible.
"Our community engagement team is on site providing support to local residents and businesses affected by the fire.”
LFB's 999 control officers have taken 18 calls to the fire and sent crews from Soho, Euston, Shoreditch, Islington, Lambeth and surrounding fire stations to the scene.
More to follow...
