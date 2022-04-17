Holidaymakers urged to wear face masks on Easter trips amid Covid fears

Holidaymakers are being encouraged to wear face masks on Easter breaks to avoid a resurgence in Covid cases.

Cornwall Council has asked visitors to use a face covering and to maintain social distancing due to the high number of Covid cases in the county.

Between 8 April and 14 April, there were 2,355 confirmed cases across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, although that reseprents a sharp decrease of 41 per cent from the previous seven days.

UK cases are also falling, with roughly 32,000 new infections recorded on Friday 15 April, compared to a peak of nearly 226,000 on 21 March.

The council wants visitors to remain vigilant after the government lifted all official restrictions in February.

In a Facebook post, Cornwall Council asked holidaymakers to take “extra care this Easter” and to “keep doing your bit to help stop the spread” of Covid. They asked visitors to wash their hands, wear a face covering, and keep their distance in crowded places.

In another post, the council also advised people to stay home if they feel unwell.

The local authority that covers Skegness and Mablethorpe also shared similar sentiments to visitors to ensure “the virus isn’t spread unnecessarily”.

East Lindsey District Council, which covers the two areas, told BBC Look North: “We want to welcome people to our fantastic coast and Wolds, and all the other attractions we have, but we are just asking people to... make sure the virus isn’t spread unnecessarily.”

A spokesperson from Public Health Lincolnshire also warned visitors to “continue to exercise personal responsibility” as “Covid is still with us all”.

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics show that one in 15 people tested positive for the virus in the week up to 9 April, slight fall from one in 13 the previous week.