Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty tie the knot at star-studded wedding in Bath Abbey

Star-studded guests gathered in Bath on Saturday as Gordon Ramsay walked his daughter Holly down the aisle to marry Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

The celebrity TV-chef said he “couldn’t be a prouder dad” as guests including Sir David Beckham and Lady Victoria Beckham arrived at the ceremony held at Bath Abbey.

However, Mr Peaty’s parents, mother Caroline and father Mark were notably absent from the couple’s nuptials, amid a family fall-out.

A row exploded when Caroline publicly said she was not invited to Holly’s hen do, and told the Daily Mail about the fall out ahead of the wedding.

open image in gallery The celebrity TV-chef said he “couldn’t be a prouder dad” as guests including r Sir David Beckham and Lady Victoria Beckham arrived at the ceremony held at Bath Abbey ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

She told the paper that despite not being invited to the wedding, she had planned to go along anyway to watch but ultimately decided against it.

Mr Peaty’s sister, Bethany, was in attendance at the wedding, serving alongside Holly’s two sisters as her bridesmaids.

Sir David and Lady Victoria Beckham’s three youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper were also pictured at the Abbey, though their eldest son, Brooklyn, was also absent amid their own family feud.

open image in gallery Megan Ramsay, Bethany Peaty and Tilly Ramsay arrive ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

MasterChef: The Professionals presenter Marcus Wareing, who has worked with Ramsay, and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies were among the celebrities seen making their way into the church.

Ahead of Holly’s arrival, Peaty, who turns 31 on Sunday, was seen wearing a tuxedo as he arrived at the abbey alongside his groomsmen.

open image in gallery MasterChef: The Professionals presenter Marcus Wareing, who has worked with Ramsay, and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies were among the celebrities seen making their way into the church ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

On Saturday morning, Peaty posted a photo to his Instagram story that showed the sun rising and wrote: “Morning of our wedding.”

The swimmer, from Staffordshire, who has won six Olympics medals, was previously in a relationship with artist Eirianedd Munro and the pair have a five-year-old.

Holly, 25, kept the finer details of her dress under wraps as she arrived at the abbey shrouded in a white cloak, hand-in-hand with her father. The bride, who opted for a dewy make-up look, styled her hair in an up-do and was wearing a veil.

open image in gallery Holly, 25, kept the finer details of her dress under wraps as she arrived at the abbey shrouded in a white cloak, hand-in-hand with Ramsay ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

Gathered well-wishers could only catch a glimpse of some lacy detail, with a hint of a scalloped skirt and long train.

Before the wedding celebrity chef Ramsay, 59, said in a post on Instagram: “I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son in law @adam_peaty!

“I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn’t be a prouder Dad xxx.”

open image in gallery Tana Ramsay (left) arrives for the wedding of Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey. ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

Her bridesmaids, who each held a bouquet of what looked to be calla lilies, wore floor-length, satin-look red gowns while her mother Tana was in a bottle green dress.

Lady Beckham, 51, wore a cut-own dark teal gown from her Victoria Beckham Pre Spring/Summer 2026 collection that is worth £1,290.00.

Earlier on Saturday, foliage was placed around the abbey’s historic West Front door in preparation for the celebration.

open image in gallery Sara Davies arrives for the wedding of Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

Ramsay has six children, including Holly’s sisters Tilly, 24, and Megan, 27, who were bridesmaids at the wedding, and sons, Jack, 25, Oscar, six, and two-year-old Jesse.

Peaty reportedly met his new wife through her sister Tilly while the pair both took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

open image in gallery Holly announced their engagement on September 12 2024 in an Instagram post that said: “I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now”. ( Holly Ramsay/Instagram )

Holly announced their engagement on September 12 2024 in an Instagram post that said: “I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now.”

In a separate post, Peaty said: “I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side.”