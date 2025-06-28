Holly Valance splits from billionaire Nick Candy – reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former singer and Neighbours actress Holly Valance and Reform UK treasurer Nick Candy have split and are heading for divorce after 13 years of marriage, it has been reported.

Australian-born Valance, 42, and billionaire property developer Candy, 52, are said to have broken up in recent weeks, according to The Sun.

The couple, who have two daughters, met in 2009 and became engaged two years later before marrying in California in 2012 at a ceremony attended by 300 guests.

A family friend told the newspaper: “This has been a very difficult period for both Nick and Holly, and they are keeping things private out of respect for their family.

“The joint parenting of their two amazing daughters remains their top priority.

“They’ve had to juggle a demanding lifestyle. Between family, public life, and Nick’s intense work commitments, it’s been a tough balance.

“This is a family matter and they’re doing their best to handle things thoughtfully.

“Privacy is obviously very important to them both, so they can focus on what’s best for the family.”

A spokesman for Valance said: “This is a private matter, and there will be no comment. The privacy of all parties involved is respectfully requested”

The couple are high-profile figures within Reform UK, and met Donald Trump with party leader Nigel Farage at the US president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in 2022.

After her stint in the Australian soap Neighbours where she played Felicity ‘Flick’ Scully from 1999, Valance had a music career, including the UK number one hit single Kiss Kiss released in 2002.

She also reached the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.