MSP vows to continue campaign for brain tumour cure after leaving Holyrood

An MSP who has been campaigning for a brain tumour cure since her daughter was diagnosed with one more than a decade ago has vowed to continue the fight when she leaves Holyrood.

Beatrice Wishart has been a supporter of the charity Brain Tumour Research since her daughter Louise Fraser, now 47, was diagnosed in 2012.

The Liberal Democrat MSP for the Shetland Islands will step down from frontline politics at the 2026 Holyrood election.

But the 69-year-old said that will not stop her from continuing to push for more research into brain tumours.

“Louise had suffered with debilitating migraines for many years, so we were used to the phone calls and knew the routine – help with the children, keep things quiet, and let her rest in a dark room,” Ms Wishart said.

“But on New Year’s Day (2012) she became seriously unwell. When I went to check on her, she wasn’t speaking properly and I honestly thought she’d had a stroke. It was terrifying.

“Due to staff shortages and as there wasn’t an MRI scanner in Shetland at the time, it took a few days before she was flown to Aberdeen.

“That’s when we were told it was a brain tumour. Your whole world falls apart when you hear those words, especially when it’s your child.

“I remember being told it was low-grade and slow-growing, but the diagnosis still knocked the wind out of me.

“In that moment, everything changed.

“Once I had a better understanding of Louise’s treatment, I wanted to know more about the prevalence of brain tumours and that led to wanting to do something to raise awareness for more research, ultimately leading to better support and early diagnoses for other families going through the same fear and uncertainty.”

Ms Fraser underwent surgery at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and her tumour is now stable and monitored regularly.

Brain Tumour Research said tumours can impact people of any age, and kill more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer.

But just 1% of the national spend on cancer goes to brain tumour research, it said.

Ms Wishart has campaigned for more money to fund brain tumour research and ensure people can receive an earlier diagnosis.

The MSP helped set up Holyrood’s Cross-Party Group on Brain Tumours and has supported the launch of the Scottish Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence, which Brain Tumour Research described as a “game-changing” collaboration with the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Following the death of Ms Fraser’s husband Kris from a brain haemorrhage in 2024, Ms Wishart continued to increase her support for the charity.

The Liberal Democrat has helped raise thousands of pounds through various events in memory of Mr Fraser and in ongoing support of her daughter.

As she prepares to leave the Scottish Parliament next year, Ms Wishart pledged to continue to fight for those with brain tumours.

She said: “Just because I’m stepping back from Parliament doesn’t mean I’ll stop fighting for this cause.

“Brain tumours have had a profound impact on my family, and I know we are not alone. I will keep speaking up, sharing our story, and doing whatever I can to push for change.

“I’m proud of what was started in the Scottish Parliament, and know the Cross-Party Group will continue to carry that work forward. Only together will we find a cure for this devastating disease.”

Thomas Brayford, policy and public affairs manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Beatrice has been an outstanding advocate for the brain tumour community in Scotland.

“From raising policy issues in Parliament to supporting events in her local area, she has helped give a voice to so many families and inspired others to act.

“We are incredibly grateful for everything she has done and continues to do.”

To support Ms Wishart and her family’s ongoing fundraising efforts, visit: justgiving.com/page/frasers-half-marathon-brain-tumour-research.