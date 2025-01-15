Eight facing jail after woman discovered in car glove box

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Members of a people smuggling gang have been found guilty of assisting unlawful immigration, and face jail sentences alongside five associates, after an investigation was launched following the discovery of a woman crammed inside a car glove box, the Home Office said.

Border Force officers found a Vietnamese woman hidden in a cramped compartment concealed behind the dashboard of a car in June 2022.

The discovery prompted an investigation which revealed a people smuggling network and resulted in the seizure of counterfeit documents, more than 20,000 illicit cigarettes and £6,000 in cash.

Three members of the gang faced a 10-week trial after denying assisting unlawful immigration to the UK.

Redar Curtis, 30, of Guernsey Way, Kennington, Jozef Kadet, 25, of Constable Street, Manchester, and Khales Akram Jabar, 44, of Barnaby Avenue, Middlesbrough, were each found guilty of the charge at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how the gang worked together between 2022 and 2024 to unlawfully facilitate immigration to the UK via land and air, and by creating and possessing counterfeit identity documents believed to have been made using a Greek forgery factory, according to the Home Office.

Five members of the gang, brothers Mukhlis Jamal Hamadamin, 43, and Muhamad Jamal Hamadamin, 27, Yassen Jalal Mohammed, 43, Dlawar Omar, 40, and Curtis’ wife Emily Etherington, 37, pleaded guilty to charges put against them.

open image in gallery The gang smuggled migrants into the UK (Home Office/PA)

Mukhlis Hamadamin, of Brook Road, Stockport, admitted four counts of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration to the UK, one count of conspiracy to make an article for use in a fraud and one count of possession of an identity document with improper intention.

His brother, also of Brook Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud and one count of possessing an identity document with improper intention.

Mohammed, of Woodhouse Grove, Huddersfield, admitted three counts of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration to the UK, while Omar, of Pendrill Street, Hull, and Etherington, also of Guernsey Way, each pleaded guilty to one count of the same charge.

The investigation was prompted by the discovery at the UK border of a Vietnamese woman hiding in a cramped compartment concealed behind the dashboard of a vehicle being driven by Jozef Balog in June 2022 upon his return from France.

Balog pleaded guilty to assisting unlawful immigration and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in January last year.

In July 2022, Etherington was stopped by Border Force officers after they found she was hiding another woman in the dashboard of her vehicle.

Her husband, Curtis, was then linked to the operation prompting the Home Office to launch a wider investigation.

The group of eight will appear at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on January 29 for a hearing where a sentencing date is expected to be set.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said: “This case shows the ruthless tactics of criminal gangs who smuggle people through Europe and into the UK.

“They have no regard for human life and exploit vulnerable individuals solely for profit, putting them in incredibly dangerous situations.