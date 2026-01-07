Man believed to be first charged with endangering others during sea crossing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man is set to appear in court accused of endangering others during a sea crossing to the UK in what is believed to be the first charge under newly introduced border security legislation.

Aman Naseri is due to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday following the alleged offence on January 5, a HM Courts and Tribunals spokesperson said.

The 18-year-old is also accused of entering the UK without valid entry clearance, the spokesperson added.

The new offence is part of a range of measures introduced to curb Channel crossings which came into force under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act which became law in December.

Naseri’s scheduled court appearance comes as 32 migrants made the journey in one boat arriving in the UK on Monday amid freezing temperatures, becoming the first to arrive in 2026 by small boat.

According to the Home Office, the charge of endangering others during a sea crossing is to stop more people being crammed into unsafe boats and would apply to those involved in physical aggression and intimidation, as well as anyone who resists rescue.

When the plans for the offence were first announced last January, Home Office sources said there had been instances of “floating crime scenes” where people had acted in such a reckless way people died on board in crushes and drownings.

The new charge could include physical or psychological injury, and covers journeys by water to the UK from France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Under the offence, those who endanger or risk another life at sea could face up to five years in prison, or up to six years if they are in breach of a deportation order.

The law has also introduced new powers for enforcement agencies to crack down on people smuggling gangs, including to seize mobile phones and sim cards from migrants without arresting them from Monday to gather intelligence.