Potential victims of modern slavery at record high, latest figures show

The number of potential victims of modern slavery referred to the Home Office is at a record level, having risen by almost a third in a year, new figures show.

There were 5,690 people referred between April and June this year – a 7% increase on the previous three-month period and a 32% rise from the same quarter last year.

Data published earlier this year showed a record high for the whole of 2024, when a total of 19,125 potential victims in the UK were referred to the Home Office, up from 16,990 the previous year.

The latest Government data, published on Thursday, gives figures for the three months from April to June 2025.

The Home Office said the 5,690 potential victims of modern slavery referred in the latest three-month period is the highest in a single quarter since the national referral mechanism (NRM) began in 2009.

To access support and have recognition of their circumstances in the UK, victims of slavery and human trafficking have to be assessed under the NRM.

People of UK nationality were the most commonly referred to the NRM, the Government said, accounting for 23% of referrals.

The figure – 1,286 – was the highest number of referrals for UK nationals in a quarter since the NRM began.

The next most common nationalities were Eritrean (accounting for 11% or 641 people) and Vietnamese (also making up 11% or 599 people).

Almost three-quarters of all referrals were male – 74% – while 26% were female.

Among child referrals, 79% (or 1,364) were boys while 20% (or 351) were girls.

The Home Office said in the latest quarter males most often reported criminal or labour exploitation while females most often reported sexual exploitation.

For the most recent period, 457 county lines referrals were flagged, of which the majority were for boys.

There were 11,547 cases which had been issued a positive initial decision, known as a reasonable grounds decision, but were awaiting a final conclusive grounds decision.

This was down from 14,075 at the end of the previous quarter and 23,586 cases at the end of June 2024.

The Government has vowed to clear the backlog of cases awaiting a conclusive grounds decision by December 2026.

The average (median) time cases had to await a conclusive grounds decision once the initial reasonable grounds decision was issued stood at 304 days at the end of June, down from a 474-day wait at the end of the previous quarter.

Independent anti-slavery commissioner Eleanor Lyons argued the system as it stands is not working for victims.

She said: “Today’s figures show that a record numbers of victims of modern slavery are being exploited on our streets and in our communities.

“Shockingly, a record number of young boys are being exploited and more UK nationals are victims of modern slavery than ever before.

“Against this backdrop of rising exploitation, the system that should identify and support victims is not working, victims have lost trust in it, there are long delays for victims, and there is poor decision-making.

“This must change. Government must act to making tackling modern slavery a priority, supported with proper funding and a strategy. Victims of modern slavery deserve more, we must act now to support the increasing number of victims, children and UK nationals being exploited.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.