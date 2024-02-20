Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Home Office has sacked the independent chief inspector for borders and immigration after he criticised UK border force over alleged security failings.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We have terminated the appointment of David Neal, the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration, after he breached the terms of appointment and lost the confidence of the Home Secretary.

“The planned recruitment process for the next Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration is in progress.”

Mr Neal warned on Tuesday of “dangerous” failings by border force that he claimed were allowing “high-risk” aircraft to land in Britain without security checks.

He said that checks were not being carried out on hundreds of private jets arriving to a prominent London airport.

The Home Office had “categorically rejected” the claims, saying that Mr Neal “has chosen to put misleading data into the public domain”.

This is a breaking story more to follow..