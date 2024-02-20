Home Office sacks immigration chief inspector after scathing criticism of border security
Independent chief inspector David Neal breached ‘terms of appointment’, home office says
The Home Office has sacked the independent chief inspector for borders and immigration after he criticised UK border force over alleged security failings.
A Home Office spokesperson said: “We have terminated the appointment of David Neal, the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration, after he breached the terms of appointment and lost the confidence of the Home Secretary.
“The planned recruitment process for the next Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration is in progress.”
Mr Neal warned on Tuesday of “dangerous” failings by border force that he claimed were allowing “high-risk” aircraft to land in Britain without security checks.
He said that checks were not being carried out on hundreds of private jets arriving to a prominent London airport.
The Home Office had “categorically rejected” the claims, saying that Mr Neal “has chosen to put misleading data into the public domain”.
This is a breaking story more to follow..
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies