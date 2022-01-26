The Home Office has lost the latest stage of a court battle over stripping people of their British citizenship.

The Court of Appeal found it was unlawful to remove people’s nationality without giving proper notice, after a challenge by a woman who allegedly joined Isis in Syria.

The woman, who can only be identified as D4, is being held in the same Syrian camp as Shamima Begum and did not find out her British citizenship had been removed for 10 months.

The High Court previously ruled that the decision to remove her British citizenship was “void and of no effect“ because she was not notified, but the Home Office appealed the judgment.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, Lady Justice Whipple said: “There may be good policy reasons for empowering the home secretary to deprive a person of citizenship without giving notice, but such a step is not lawful under this legislation.

“If the government wishes to empower the secretary in that way, it must persuade Parliament to amend the primary legislation. That is what it is currently seeking to do under the Nationality and Borders Bill.”

The bill, which is currently being considered by parliament, would remove the requirement to give notice of citizenship deprivation if the home secretary “does not have the information needed to be able to give notice”, it would “not be reasonably practicable” or was not in the interests of national security of “in the interests of the relationship between the UK and another country”.

Reports of previous cases have sparked diplomatic rows, seeing countries including Bangladesh reject the possibility of accepting alleged terrorists as citizens.

Isis members are believed to make up a significant proportion of at least 150 people who have had their British citizenship removed for the “public good” since 2014.

Figures have only been released up until the end of 2019. An annual report containing the information has not been published by the government for almost two years, and there has been no reason given for the delay.

The proposed changes to the law, which already permits the home secretary to remove people’s British citizenship for the “public good” if they are deemed eligible for a different nationality, have sparked protests and allegations of discrimination.

The Court of Appeal said the bill would “have the effect of disapplying the notice requirement in certain circumstances”, but that notice currently has to be given.

Lady Justice Whipple said the parliamentarians that brought in the original 1981 British Nationality Act “deliberately structured the process for depriving someone of their citizenship to include minimum safeguards for the individual”.

She added: “The 1981 Act does not confer powers of such breadth that the home secretary can deem notice to have been given where no step at all has been taken to communicate the notice to the person concerned, and the order has simply been put on the person’s Home Office file.”

Lord Justice Baker agreed with the judgment but Sir Geoffrey Vos, Master of the Rolls, dissented and argued that the current law did not require notice to be given.

Lord Justice Baker noted that the grounds for removing someone’s British citizenship had been extended several times in recent decades, “but the requirement to give notice has always been an integral part”.