The High Court has ruled home secretary Priti Patel’s secret policy of confiscating asylum seekers’ mobile phones as unlawful.

The Home Office has had a secret blanket policy of seizing phones belonging to asylum seekers who had arrived in the UK via clandestine routes, such as in small boats. The data was then extracted from the phones.

But the court has ruled that the policy was unlawful and breached human rights and data protection laws.

Three asylum seekers – known only as HM, KA, and MH – one of whom has been recognised as a potential victim of trafficking, filed a judicial review of Ms Patel’s policy at the High Court.

All three had their phones seized between April and September 2020, without them being able to tell their families they had arrived in the UK or having enough time to note down important phone numbers.

Officials had threatened them with criminal penalties unless they provided the codes to unlock their phones, lawyers for the three claimaints said.

The data stored in their phones was later extracted. Their lawyers claim that thousands of others arriving to the UK in small boats had their phones confiscated, and hundreds of others had their data cloned.

The phones of the three claimaints were only returned months later after the legal action had started, the lawyers said.

More follows