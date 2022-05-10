The Home Office has admitted that LGB refugees who are deported to Rwanda could be persecuted on the basis of their sexual orientation – but it plans to send them there anyway.

The department’s equality impact assessment for the policy, published on Monday night, states that there are “concerns” over the treatment of some LGBTQI+ people in the east African country, and that investigations point to “ill treatment” of this group being “more than one off”.

A separate Home Office document, also published on Monday, admits that there is a “lack of reporting of crimes” against LGBTIQ+ people there, “due to stigma and fear of harassment”, resulting in “limited information on how police respond to and protect” this group.

The report, which outlines official country guidance for Rwanda, goes on to state: “LGBTIQ+ persons have also reported some societal discrimination and abuse, including discrimination in employment, eviction, ostracism from family and threats of violence.”

In spite of this, the department still plans to include gay, lesbian and bi-sexual refugees among those sent to Rwanda, stating that “monitoring arrangements will be in place” and that the government will “take into account further evidence over the course of the partnership”.

Lewis Mudge, central Africa director at Human Rights Watch, said the documents were “not grounded in reality” and showed “serious wishful thinking” by the Home Office, adding: “They seem to change the facts in order to justify a pre-ordained conclusion.

“The Rwandan government has an abysmal record when it comes to guaranteeing internationally recognised refugee rights, statues and protocols. It’s difficult to imagine a less genuine assessment Rwanda’s shocking human rights record.”

The equality impact assessment also acknowledges that the policy will “have a greater impact on those of Muslim faith”, given that the majority of the population in Rwanda are Christian.

But it goes on to defend its plans to send Muslim refugees there, claiming that “any disadvantage is justified on the basis that it is a proportionate means ofachieving the policy’s legitimate aim to deter individuals from making such perilous journeys”.

The document adds that Rwanda’s constitution prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion and guarantees freedom of worship and that “there are mosques in Rwanda, mainly situated in the capital city of Kigali”.

More follows..