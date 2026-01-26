Mahmood to present radical policing reforms to MPs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shabana Mahmood will set out her plans for a radical overhaul of policing to MPs on Monday in reforms billed as the most significant in two centuries.

The Home Secretary is expected to make a statement to the Commons on Monday afternoon on her proposals, which include slashing the number of police forces and creating a new National Police Service (NPS) to tackle major crimes.

Ms Mahmood said her plans were intended to respond to “an epidemic of everyday crime” such as shoplifting or phone theft that was going “unpunished”.

On Sunday, she promised “a new model of policing” that could deal with local crime while the NPS would act as a “British FBI” tackling cross-regional and international crime.

President of the Police Superintendents’ Association, Nick Smart, said that while the organisation welcomed moves to modernise the police, the workforce had not been consulted on the proposals.

“Any changes agreed will be delegated to superintendents to deliver,” he said.

“Despite this, we have not been consulted with on any of the announcements made so far. Nor has the wider workforce.

“We represent experts in policing – the most senior operational leaders in our service – and it is essential our views are taken into account alongside those of chief constables and external advisors.”

He warned that reforms could be doomed to fail without a clear definition of what would be the responsibility of the national force and what will be defined as local crime.

The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners said the planned structure will also place “unprecedented power” in the hands of the Home Secretary and head of the NPS.

APCC chairwoman Emily Spurrell said: “This concentration of policing power in England and Wales is constitutionally alien and brings enormous risks. It must be balanced by robust scrutiny and oversight.”

Many of Ms Mahmood’s other proposals have already been announced, including a new “licence to practice” for police officers and a reduction in red tape intended to get more officers onto the streets.

There are also measures intended to improve accountability, including giving the Home Secretary the power to sack underperforming chief constables and tougher enforcement of a new national target for response times in emergencies.

Forces in rural areas would be expected to respond to calls in 20 minutes, and 15 minutes in urban areas.

Chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, Gavin Stephens, told Times Radio that response times were already monitored and that forces would not “obsess” about a certain number if they could not get to a call safely.

He said: “My mam lives in rural North Yorkshire. I am more concerned today, as her son, that she is going to be a victim of cyber crime, somebody scamming her for her hard-earned savings, than I am that she’s going to get her car stolen or her house broken into.

“And policing in today’s world needs to change to respond to this whole range of threats.

“So, although the response target is an important one, it’s just one of many threats that policing deal with today.”

Mr Stephens is backing proposals to slash the number of police forces in England and Wales from 43 to as few as 12.

He told LBC that the public don’t mind which badge a police officer wears, as long as a skilled investigator deals with crimes.

Other announcements over the weekend included a £7 million investment in tackling shoplifting, including £5 million for Operational Opal, a national intelligence sharing unit targeting shoplifting gangs.

Policing minister Sarah Jones said: “For too long, organised crime gangs have taken advantage of defenceless retailers, faced no consequences of their cruel actions and known that police forces may not always attend in time to catch them.

“My message to them is simple – there is nowhere to hide now.”

Ministers are planning a recruitment drive for volunteer special constables, whose numbers fell from more than 20,000 in 2012 to just 5,534 last year.

Police chiefs will also be told to hire more technology specialists to help tackle rising levels of digital crime as offenders exploit new technology such as deepfakes and AI.

Ms Mahmood said: “Crime has evolved – but police forces haven’t. Fraudsters and serious organised crime bosses are outsmarting them.

“Under my reforms, forces will now hire more digital, cyber and forensic officers to put vile criminals behind bars.”

The Home Secretary’s reform package is intended to both improve performance and save money, with fewer forces expected to spend less on back-office tasks such as administration and procurement.

But reaction has been mixed. While senior police officers have generally welcomed the creation of a new national force, the Police Federation has questioned plans to cut the number of regional forces, saying fewer forces did not “guarantee more or better policing”.

Shadow minister for policing Matt Vickers also told the Press Association: “I think there are opportunities to improve policing, but, actually, we want to make sure that a top-down reform like this isn’t going to undermine community and local policing.

“Apparently, these plans are going to take a decade to roll out. We’re concerned about what that means for a lack of confidence in policing, and, actually, when it comes down to it, this is a distraction from Labour’s record on policing.