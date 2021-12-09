Children’s life chances put at risk by rising homelessness, warn experts

‘It is shocking that 126,000 youngsters in England face Christmas without a home,’ charity tells Jane Dalton

Jane Dalton
Thursday 09 December 2021 00:33
Comments
(Getty Images)

The life chances of thousands of children whose families are evicted this winter are being put at risk, experts are warning.

Research by housing charity Shelter has found 126,000 children are among more than 274,000 people who are homeless in England.

And the organisation warned of a “rising tide” of people being thrown out of their homes after the temporary pandemic-driven “ban” on evictions ended.

