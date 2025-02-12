Barnardo’s receives largest donation in charity’s 160-year history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children’s charity Barnardo’s is celebrating a historic milestone after receiving an £18 million donation, the largest single donation in its 160-year history.

Barnardo’s said the “extraordinary” donation will fund the charity’s Gap Homes programme, which supports young people leaving care with suitable accommodation.

The £18 million gift was donated by the Katherine Martin Charitable Trust, which was set up following the death of Katherine Martin – a successful businesswoman and racing driver in the 1920s, who helped shape the Aston Martin brand.

Ms Martin was also a dedicated philanthropist with a passion for improving the lives of children and young people.

The Gap Homes programme was developed by Barnardo’s in response to the lack of suitable housing and support available to young people when they leave care.

There are currently eight Gap Homes across the UK and the donation will fund a further 15 to be built in Lincolnshire, Birmingham and Glasgow.

A further 30 homes are set to be built in the future.

Alison, whose named has been changed to protect their identity, said, “I had been living in care for several years before the age of 16 when I moved into Gap Homes and I had stayed in three places in that short space of time.

“I finally moved to my lovely place where I have been living since November 2023 with the support of the Barnardo’s team. I feel like it’s my home with a beautiful view and a nice and calming environment.”

“I was not a happy person where I was living previously as we would always have issues with things like the heating or hot water not working and mould,” she added.

“This would go on for months at a time, and our complaints never seemed to matter.

“Because of that, I ended up having to repeatedly move house. But, with Gap Homes, I have everything that I need and more.”

Lynn Perry, CEO of Barnardo’s, said: “This extraordinary donation from the Katherine Martin Charitable Trust is monumental for Barnardo’s.

“We believe it’s the largest single gift in the charity’s history and it’s hard to express just how much of an impact that will have for so many young people.”

John Richards, chair of trustees of the Katherine Martin Charitable Trust, said: “Katherine Martin was a remarkable woman who believed in the power of philanthropy to change lives.

“This significant donation is a testament to her enduring legacy.

“We are privileged to continue her mission of supporting children and young people and are delighted that Barnardo’s will use this gift to provide vital support to those who need it most.”