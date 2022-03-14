The government’s website enabling people to register their interest in housing a Ukrainian refugee under a new sponsorship scheme has gone down within minutes of launching.

Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove announced that the scheme would offer those who provide a home for refugees a monthly payment of £350, and that a website had been launched for registration as he was speaking.

But within moments, the link to the registration page was broken, leading users to a page stating that the site “cannot be reached”.

The scheme went live on Monday after weeks of criticism over the government’s handling of the refugee crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Gove said the scheme would allow Ukrainian’s with no family links to come to the UK and benefit from “unrestricted access” to benefits, employment and health care.

He added there would be “no limit” to the number of Ukrainian’s who can benefit from the scheme.

Following the announcement, Labour MP Mike Kane pointed out that the website had crashed, noting that the ITV journalist Paul Brand had reported that is was not working and that the site could not be reached.

In response, Mr Gove appeared to deny the claim, saying: “I’m very sorry if Paul Brand’s internet connection is wonky. It seems as though the connection for my honourable friend the member for Rutland and Melton has just signed up.”

The homepage website, which is still working, states: “Sponsors should provide accommodation for as long as they are able, but we have a minimum expectation of six months.

“Someone is eligible for the scheme if they are a Ukrainian national or the immediate family member of a Ukrainian national, and were resident in Ukraine prior to 1 January 2022.”

It adds those members of the public with a person they wish to sponsor should get in contact with them directly and prepare to fill in a visa application, which will go live on 18 March, with all their details.

“If you don’t know anyone who you wish to sponsor you may wish to get in touch with charities, faith groups or local community organisations who are starting to make connections between individuals,” it states.

But when the option to ‘Register your interest as an individual’ is clicked, the site redirects to a blank page stating: ‘This site can’t be reached’.

More follows