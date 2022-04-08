Less than 3 per cent of Ukrainians who have applied to come to Britain under the Homes for Ukraine scheme have arrived in the UK since the route opened three weeks ago, new figures show.

Ministers have been accused of “squandering” the generosity of the British public with “needless bureaucracy and delays” after government data revealed just 1,200 refugees have arrived under a scheme that more than 43,000 have applied for.

More than 200,000 people in the UK have registered to host Ukrainian refugees under the route, but complex applications forms, difficulty finding matches and lengthy delays are slowing down the process.

The new figures show that 43,600 applications have been made to the Ukraine sponsorship scheme, of which 12,500 have led to visas being issued, while just 1,200 people have arrived in the UK.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: "This is scandalous and shameful. Over thirty thousand people with British sponsors waiting are still stuck in limbo - around half of whom have been waiting more than ten days already to hear anything.

“A shocking 70 per cent of Homes for Ukraine applications are still waiting for a visa. Behind these numbers are many desperate mothers and children in temporary accommodation or still sheltering in Ukraine.

"Where is the home secretary? She needs to stop hiding and account for this national disgrace. British families have offered Ukrainians sanctuary in their hour of need, but the home secretary is letting everyone down."

It comes as Priti Patel said she apologised “with frustration” about the time it is taking for Ukrainian refugees to arrive in the UK under the two visa schemes.

In a pre-recorded interview with the BBC, which aired on Friday, she said: “I apologise with frustration myself ... it takes time to start up a new route.”

However, Ms Patel denied claims that the visa requirements are causing unnecessary delays, insisting the UK will “absolutely see changes in numbers” as work continues.

She said it was “always easy to blame someone else” – but insisted that security checks “are not the problem” when it comes to the time it is taking for Ukrainian refugees to reach the UK.

Responding to the latest figures, leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey MP said: “Tens of thousands of British families have offered to open their homes to Ukrainian refugees, but the government is squandering their amazing generosity with needless bureaucracy and delays.

“It is appalling that such a tiny number of refugees have been allowed into the UK, more than a month after the home secretary announced this scheme. This is a humanitarian emergency, but Priti Patel is putting paperwork before people.”

In once case, Lauren, an NHS nurse living in Devon, applied for a sponsorship visa on the day the Homes for Ukraine scheme opened on 18 March, but has heard nothing since, and the family she is trying to sponsor remain in limbo in Poland.

“The stressful, emotional impact that this government is causing to people like me that are trying to help families fleeing war is horrendous. Why are the government not helping me to help others? They are causing me and so many other potential hosts real distress,” she said.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of Refugee Council, accused ministers of “choosing control over compassion” when it comes to granting refugees protection, adding that the visa schemes were “unfit for purpose”.

“Asking Ukrainian families, who are scared, exhausted, and traumatised to fill out a long, and complex visa application is unacceptable and totally out of touch with the terrifying situation they find themselves in,” he added.

"The British public stepped forward in their tens of thousands to welcome Ukrainians into their homes, yet we are hearing they have been left feeling angry and frustrated that their gesture of support has been lost into a web of bureaucracy and chaos.

"The government must urgently review the use of visas and waive them as an immediate short- term measure, as has been done by the EU, and then look to introduce a simplified emergency humanitarian visa process to ensure that we can welcome those families who desperately seek safety in the UK.”