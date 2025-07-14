Thames Water announces hosepipe ban for large parts of southern England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thames Water has announced a hosepipe ban will begin next Tuesday for customers across a large part of southern England.

Customers in Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, most of Wiltshire and some parts of Berkshire will be affected by the incoming ban, beginning next week.

The water company said the measure will be brought in after the Environment Agency placed its area into the “prolonged dry weather category”.

The ban will begin on July 22 for customer in all OX postcodes, all GL postcodes, all SN postcodes as well as customers in RG4, RG8 and RG9 postcodes.

Thames Water said these areas had been chosen because much of the water is supplied by Farmoor Reservoir, which is fed by pumping water from the River Thames.

The company said the warm and dry weather means the flow in the river is low, which impacts the amount of water that can be pumped into the reservoir.”

It said: “Our current reservoir levels in Farmoor are below average for this time of year at 92 per cent. Reduced flow from groundwater to the River Thames and no forecast rain means that our ability to maintain storage may be difficult.

“And forecast high temperatures are likely to increase the demand for water in the area. The hot weather also means more water is lost through evaporation from water bodies such as rivers and lakes. Managing the amount of water we take from rivers can help protect local wildlife.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...