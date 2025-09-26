Man who died after falling from hot air balloon is named
Emergency services spent four hours, using drones and police dogs, to discover the man’s body after he fell from a hot air balloon
A man who died after falling from a hot air balloon in West Sussex has been named.
Jesus Lato Garzon, 33 and from Watford, was one of 16 passengers on board the Virgin Balloon Flight, which he had purchased.
The flight set off from Billingshurst in West Sussex, bound for Dunsfold in Surrey, last Friday morning.
Sussex Police said he fell at around 9.20am near Newpound Common in Wisborough Green. A major search operation was launched, involving drones, officers on the ground and police dogs. After more than four hours, Mr Garzon’s body was discovered in a nearby field.
An inquest into his death is scheduled to open at West Sussex Coroner’s Court on 30 September. His family has been informed and is receiving support.
Last week, Detective Sergeant Elaine Keating said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go to the family of the man and everyone on the flight. We are offering them specialist support at this time. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and we are completing an investigation on behalf of the coroner.”
Virgin Balloon Flights, which operates from sites across the South of England, says it operates flights from its back-up site in Dunsfold for excursions over the North and South Downs.
In a statement, the company said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a passenger incident occurred on Friday morning.
“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the individual’s family at this incredibly difficult time. We are also deeply mindful of the experience of all passengers involved, and their wellbeing and peace of mind remain a priority.
“We kindly ask that privacy is respected, as the welfare and safety of our passengers and the public is always our utmost concern.”
Mr Garzon’s death is the subject of a police investigation being conducted on behalf of the coroner.
