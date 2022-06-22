UK weather: Britons set to bask in 28C temperatures but more rain is on the way

Most of the country will continue to enjoy clear and sunny spells throughout Wednesday

Joe Middleton
Wednesday 22 June 2022 04:24
UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Britons are set to bask in 28C heat on Wednesday as the sizzling hot temperatures continue, but heavy rains and thunder could again reappear this week.

Most of the country will continue to enjoy clear and sunny spells throughout Wednesday after a weekend of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

There will be some cloud and rain in Northern Ireland and north-west Scotland but most other areas of the UK will continue to enjoy the heat.

Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 28C in London and further north it will climb to 22C in Manchester and 23C in Newcastle.

However it will start to become cooler from Friday onwards and further thunderstorms and showers are predicted at the weekend.

The Met Office’s Aidan McGivern said: “Eastern Scotland and northern England [have] a much sunnier day to come compared with Tuesday and plenty of sunshine remains for the southern half of the UK as well. Just fairweather cloud building through the day.

“And with those sunnier conditions in the north-east temperatures respond with a big jump compared to the last couple of days up towards the mid-twenties in some favoured spots.

“But 28C is the UK maxiumum somewhere around London or just to the north of the capital, much cooler to the northwest with the breeze, thicker cloud and those outbreaks of light rain and drizzle.

“And that continues in the north-west on Wednesday night. Whilst clear spells will prevail elsewhere across the UK.”

Mr McGivern added that heavy showers spotted over France were starting to drift north, which comes amid predictions from the Met Office to expect further showers and thunder later this week.

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Wednesday:

Fine and dry for much of England and Wales and east Scotland. Warm or very warm here. Staying cloudier in the northwest with a little light rain or drizzle.

Thursday to Saturday:

Remaining dry with plenty of warm sunshine on Thursday away from the northwest where patchy rain continues.

Becoming cooler from Friday with showers possible, some locally heavy and thundery.

Comments

