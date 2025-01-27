Urgent health warning to hot water bottle users in cold weather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman has urged others to “never use” hot water bottles after her seven-year-old bottle exploded leaving her with third-degree burns. Karen O’Brien, a retail worker from Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, suffered severe burns when her hot water bottle burst on her lap in March 2024.

The injury caused her skin to blister and peel away leaving “holes in the skin” that worsened by the hour. At Leicester Royal Infirmary, doctors removed layers of damaged skin to prevent infection. The burn left her with a large scar on her thigh and permanent skin discolouration.

Ms O’Brien is now warning others to avoid hot water bottles, and if they are using them to check their age. Hot water bottles perish over time so experts advise people to change bottles every two to three years.

open image in gallery The burns on Karen O'Brien's thigh after her perished hot water bottle burst and scalded her ( PA )

If you cannot remember when you bought your bottle, check for a flower icon on or near the neck – the number in the middle is the year the bottle was made. The petals represent months and the dots weeks, for example if there are three dots in the first petal it was made toward the end of January of that year.

open image in gallery Hot water bottles should be replaced after two to three years ( Getty )

“I’ve never known pain like it; it was horrendous,” Ms O’Brien said. “When I first could see the skin, I had blisters coming up straight away, and then you could see where the skin just melted away.

“I pulled my trousers down, and as I did that, I could see the skin coming away with my trousers. There were holes in the skin but every hour it was looking worse and worse and worse. At first I thought, ‘OK, I know I’ve done some damage here’ but it didn’t look that bad.

“After this, I found out you are supposed to replace [hot water bottles] after around a year, and a lot of them have the date they were manufactured on them… mine might have burst because it was so old.”

open image in gallery Karen said she had never experienced such pain, and has said she will never use a hot water bottle again ( PA )

Ms O’Brien now has a “big scar” and skin discolouration on the area and said that, if she is cold, the area often goes “bright red”. She said she is now “so wary” of dealing with anything hot, whether it be making herself a hot drink or cooking.

To people who use hot water bottles, she said: “Never, ever use them, especially don’t give them to children, they are too dangerous. My husband’s bought me a battery-powered fleece that keeps me warm so I don’t need to use a hot water bottle.”