Key numbers around housing asylum seekers in UK hotels

Hotels across the UK are used to provide temporary accommodation for thousands of asylum seekers, though more than two-thirds of the total are based in just four regions of the country.

Here the PA news agency looks at the latest available figures.

– How many asylum seekers are in hotels?

Some 38,079 asylum seekers were being housed temporarily in UK hotels at the end of December 2024, according to the latest data from the Home Office.

This is up 2,428 from 35,651 at the end of September.

It is the second quarterly rise in a row, although the total is still some way below the recent peak of 56,042 at the end of September 2023.

– Why are asylum seekers placed in hotels?

Asylum seekers and their families are housed in temporary accommodation if they are waiting for the outcome of a claim or an appeal and have been assessed as not being able to support themselves independently.

They are housed in hotels if there is not enough space in accommodation provided by local authorities or other organisations.

– Are they housed in hotels around the UK?

Yes, although some regions have a higher number than others.

Of the 38,079 asylum seekers in hotels at the end of December, 13,183 (35% of the total) were in London, the highest figure for any area of the country.

Some 4,592 (12%) were in south-east England, 4,252 (11%) in north-west England and 4,242 (11%) in the West Midlands.

These four regions together account for more than two-thirds (69%) of the total.

Of the remaining 31%, 3,295 (9%) were in eastern England; 2,308 (6%) were in Yorkshire and the Humber; 2,270 (6%) in south-west England; 1,655 (4%) in the East Midlands; 1,421 (4% in Scotland); 418 (1%) in Northern Ireland; 358 (1%) in north-east England; and 85 (0.2%) in Wales.

– What are the most common nationalities?

Afghan and Iranian were the most common nationalities among the 38,079 asylum seekers in hotels in December, accounting for 4,703 (12%) and 4,702 (12%) of the total respectively.

The next most common were Syrian (3,120, 8%); Eritrean (2,469, 6%); Iraqi (2,412, 6%); and Sudanese (1,839, 5%).

These six nationalities together accounted for just over half (51%) of the total.

Pakistani (1,469 or 4%), Colombian (1,376 or 4%), Yemeni (1,007 or 3%) and Albanian (962 or 3%) had the next highest figures.

– How many hotels are used to house asylum seekers?

The Government does not release regular data on the number of UK hotels used to provide temporary accommodation for asylum seekers.

However, the Home Office published a summary of the latest numbers on March 3, in answer to a written question tabled in the House of Commons.

It said 216 hotels were “currently” in use, with seven due to close by the end of April 2025.

There were 213 hotels in use in July 2024 at the time of the general election.

The response also noted: “The Government is committed to end the use of asylum hotels over time, following the peak reached under the previous government when more than 400 hotels were in use, and almost £9 million per day was being spent.”