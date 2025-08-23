Asylum hotel protests latest: Police on standby for anti-migrant demonstrations across UK
Two men were arrested in anti-migrant protests in Norwich ahead of a weekend of planned action
Police are set for anti-migrant protests across the UK this weekend after the first wave of demonstrations ended in arrests.
Protests against the use of hotels to house asylum seekers are expected in eight different locations, including Liverpool, Bristol and Newcastle. Counter protesters are also expected in almost all the areas of anti-immigration demonstrations.
There has been a surge in protests against the use of such hotels since demonstrations at The Bell Hotel in Epping earlier this summer.
It comes as two men attending a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Norwich were arrested on Thursday, Norfolk police announced.
Officers said the two men in their 20s were arrested outside the Brook Hotel in Bowthorpe, Norwich, at around 7.20 pm on Thursday.
Meanwhile, a security minister confirmed the government will take steps to challenge the High Court’s decision to prevent people seeking asylum from being housed in a hotel in Epping.
Dan Jarvis said that the Home Office will appeal against the High Court’s refusal to allow it to intervene in the case of The Bell Hotel.
Where are protests due to take place?
Dozens of protests have been planned across the country to oppose the use of hotels to house asylum seekers.
A number of counter-protests are also expected.
Anti-migrant groups are said to be planning demonstrations at 26 hotels across the country. These are expected to be in: Aberdeen, Bristol, Canary Wharf, Cannock. Exeter, Horley, Liverpool, Mold (Wales), Newcastle, Nuneaton, Perth (Scotland), Tamworth, Wakefield.
Counter protests have been planned in: Bristol, Cannock Horley, Leicester, Liverpool, Long Eaton, Newcastle and Wakefield.
Police are braced for a weekend of potential unrest as they face a fresh wave of protests amid mounting tensions over the use of hotels to house asylum seekers.
Anti-migrant groups faced off with counterprotesters in Leeds, Orpington, Chichester and Portsmouth on Friday as a weekend of nationwide protests kicked off.
The demonstrations, said to be planned at 26 hotels across the country, come as a million revellers are expected to take to the streets of west London to celebrate Notting Hill Carnival.
Many will be met by counterdemonstrations, with Stand Up to Racism organising 15 events across Friday and Saturday at locations including Bournemouth, Bristol and Liverpool.
Forces will also have to grapple with a string of Premier League matches as the season enters its second week of fixtures.
The Independent’s crime correspondent Amy-Clare Martin writes:
