Liveupdated

Asylum hotel protests latest: Police on standby for anti-migrant demonstrations across UK

Two men were arrested in anti-migrant protests in Norwich ahead of a weekend of planned action

Tom Watling ,Alex Croft
Saturday 23 August 2025 08:24 BST
Comments
Protesters gather outside the Bell Hotel in Epping after injunction blocks housing of asylum seekers

Police are set for anti-migrant protests across the UK this weekend after the first wave of demonstrations ended in arrests.

Protests against the use of hotels to house asylum seekers are expected in eight different locations, including Liverpool, Bristol and Newcastle. Counter protesters are also expected in almost all the areas of anti-immigration demonstrations.

There has been a surge in protests against the use of such hotels since demonstrations at The Bell Hotel in Epping earlier this summer.

It comes as two men attending a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Norwich were arrested on Thursday, Norfolk police announced.

Officers said the two men in their 20s were arrested outside the Brook Hotel in Bowthorpe, Norwich, at around 7.20 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a security minister confirmed the government will take steps to challenge the High Court’s decision to prevent people seeking asylum from being housed in a hotel in Epping.

Dan Jarvis said that the Home Office will appeal against the High Court’s refusal to allow it to intervene in the case of The Bell Hotel.

In pictures: Friday's protests and counter-protests in Orpingto

New anti-migrant demonstrations are being advertised at 26 hotels housing asylum seekers over the weekend
New anti-migrant demonstrations are being advertised at 26 hotels housing asylum seekers over the weekend (PA)
Protesters with police as people take part in anti-migrant protests near TLK Apartments and Hotel in Orpington on Friday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Protesters with police as people take part in anti-migrant protests near TLK Apartments and Hotel in Orpington on Friday (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)
Stand Up to Racism campaigners are organising counter-protests
Stand Up to Racism campaigners are organising counter-protests (Pa)
Alex Croft23 August 2025 08:23

Where are protests due to take place?

Dozens of protests have been planned across the country to oppose the use of hotels to house asylum seekers.

A number of counter-protests are also expected.

Anti-migrant groups are said to be planning demonstrations at 26 hotels across the country. These are expected to be in: Aberdeen, Bristol, Canary Wharf, Cannock. Exeter, Horley, Liverpool, Mold (Wales), Newcastle, Nuneaton, Perth (Scotland), Tamworth, Wakefield.

Counter protests have been planned in: Bristol, Cannock Horley, Leicester, Liverpool, Long Eaton, Newcastle and Wakefield.

Alex Croft23 August 2025 08:19

Police braced for weekend of unrest as fresh wave of hotel protests clashes with Notting Hill Carnival

Police are braced for a weekend of potential unrest as they face a fresh wave of protests amid mounting tensions over the use of hotels to house asylum seekers.

Anti-migrant groups faced off with counterprotesters in Leeds, Orpington, Chichester and Portsmouth on Friday as a weekend of nationwide protests kicked off.

The demonstrations, said to be planned at 26 hotels across the country, come as a million revellers are expected to take to the streets of west London to celebrate Notting Hill Carnival.

Many will be met by counterdemonstrations, with Stand Up to Racism organising 15 events across Friday and Saturday at locations including Bournemouth, Bristol and Liverpool.

Forces will also have to grapple with a string of Premier League matches as the season enters its second week of fixtures.

The Independent’s crime correspondent Amy-Clare Martin writes:

Police braced for weekend of unrest as fresh hotel protests clash with Carnival

Anti-migrant protests are being advertised at 26 hotels housing asylum seekers as a million revellers are due to celebrate Notting Hill Carnival
Alex Croft23 August 2025 07:34

