Hottest UK day of year as Northern Ireland records highest-ever temperature

Today has been provisionally recorded as the hottest day of the year so far in all four UK nations, with Northern Ireland reaching the highest temperature ever recorded, the Met Office has said.

Ballywatticock, in County Down, Northern Ireland, has reached 31.2C, recorded at around 3.40pm.

Previously, 30.8C was the highest temperature recorded in Northern Ireland, reached on 12 July 1983 and 30 June 1976, the Met Office said.

The temperature at Linton-on-Ouse, North Yorkshire, England was recorded as 30.7C, although temperatures could rise further this afternoon.

Usk, in Monmouthshire, Wales, reached 29C, and 28.2C was recorded in Threave, in the Dumfries and Galloway region of Scotland.

Additional reporting by Press Association