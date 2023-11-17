Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A father whose family died in a tragic housefire has paid tribute to one of his daughters killed in the blaze.

Aroen Kishen’s wife Seema Ratra, three children Riyan, Shanaya and Arohi and another two adults from the same family are all feared dead after investigators entered the ravaged west London home for the first time.

Mr Kishen was seen by neighbours screaming “my kids, my kids” when he discovered they were still trapped inside the burning terraced home in Channel Close, Hounslow, at around 10.30pm on Sunday. He was rushed to hospital with serious burn injuries.

Aroen Kishen with his family (Supplied)

From his hospital bed, Mr Kishen posted a picture of his daughter smiling broadly to the camera as his Facebook cover picture as others mourned her death.

It is believed the family, who have links to Afghanistan, moved to west London in July last year from Brussels, Belgium.

The other two unnamed adults were visiting the family for Diwali, a festival marked by the Hindu, Sikh and Jain faiths.

It came as firefighters made the grim discovery of a sixth body only after the walls were shored up, the roof removed and the property was declared safe to enter days after the fatal inferno.

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson with London Fire Brigade's Jonathan Smith (PA)

Individual bunches of flowers for the three children were placed at the scene on Tuesday on behalf of Springwell School, Hounslow. Tributes attached to the flowers read: “Rest in peace sweet child.”

A tribute left on behalf of a Mrs Sheldon said: “Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow at hearing the loss of three beautiful souls.

“Forever in our hearts! Good night and God bless.”

Another tribute left on behalf of “year 6″ read: “Dear Riyan. I am so sorry that this has happened to you.

“All crying today and missing you today. You are still part of our family.

“We will never forget you, and you will always be in our hearts. May God grant you eternal life in heaven.”

The roof has now been completely removed (Barney Davis)

A letter sent to parents from Westbrook Primary School said that formal identification of the bodies had not yet taken place.

The letter ended with a tribute stating: “Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family. Forever in our hearts, from all who knew and loved you.”

Neighbours reported the fire breaking out amid hectic Diwali celebrations with a huge firework display shrouding the neighbourhood in smoke.

Sayed Arfeem, 80, said: “There were so many fireworks at our windows that night the loudest we have ever heard it in 22 years.

“Then it was police and firefighters everywhere and the ambulances started coming.

“It is very sad. I can’t believe it. How was it so quick? We don’t know if the fireworks were coming from their house.”

The scene in Hounslow (Barney Davis)

Another neighbour broke into tears as she said: “I saw the blue flashing lights.

“I came outside with my daughter. It was so foggy and smoky you couldn’t see how bad the fire was.

“There were so many fireworks we thought one may have misfired or hit a tree.

“We could see the fire behind the trees. It was a big celebration for Diwali and it turned tragic.”

The senior investigating officer DCI Garth Hall said: “These deaths are still being treated as unexplained and we are liaising closely with the Coroner. We understand that family and communities will be looking for answers, but this will be a thorough investigation and we will not rush to any judgement, but follow where the evidence leads.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via X (Twitter) @MetCC. Please quote Operation Hamalton. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.